FACTBOX-Cricket-Australia v India, fourth test

Factbox on the fourth test between Australia and India, which begins on Friday: WHEN?

Jan. 15-19 (1000 a.m. local/0000 GMT) WHERE?

The Gabba, Brisbane (20,000 restricted capacity) MATCH OFFICIALS (all Australian)

Umpires: Bruce Oxenford, Paul Reiffel Third umpire: Rod Tucker

Match referee: David Boon AUSTRALIA

World ranking: 2 Coach: Justin Langer

Captain: Tim Paine Team (likely): Marcus Harris, David Warner, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Matthew Wade, Cameron Green, Tim Paine (wicketkeeper), Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Pat Cummins, Nathan Lyon.

INDIA World ranking: 3

Coach: Ravi Shastri Captain: Ajinkya Rahane

Team (likely): Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Mayank Agarwal, Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant, Wriddhiman Saha (wicketkeeper), Ravichandran Ashwin/Kuldeep Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj, Navdeep Saini. PREVIOUS BRISBANE TESTS

1947 - Australia won by an innings and 226 runs 1968 - Australia won by 39 runs

1977 - Australia won by 16 runs 1991 - Australia won by 10 wickets

2003 - Match drawn 2014 - Australia won by four wickets

RESULTS First test (Adelaide): Australia won by eight wickets

RESULTS First test (Adelaide): Australia won by eight wickets

Second test (Melbourne): India won by eight wickets Third test (Sydney): Match drawn

