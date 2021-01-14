Left Menu
SAI to employ Olympians, Paralympians as coaches at its centres

The Sports Authority of India SAI is set to engage Olympians and Paralympians as coaches and assistant coaches at its various National Centres of Excellence, a move aimed at recognising their contribution. This decision to employ Olympians and Paralympians is the Governments way of appreciating their service to the nation, as well as to attract the best talent from the world of sport to coaching.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-01-2021 14:28 IST | Created: 14-01-2021 14:28 IST
The Sports Authority of India (SAI) is set to engage Olympians and Paralympians as coaches and assistant coaches at its various National Centres of Excellence, a move aimed at recognising their contribution. The employment process, already underway, creates vacancies for 23 assistant coaches and four coaches. According to a statement issued by SAI, Olympians and Paralympians are eligible to apply as assistant coaches and medal winners can directly apply for the position of coaches which falls under Group A position.

To ensure that athletes who are still active can continue with their sporting career, Olympians and Paralympians appointed as coaches would be allowed to continue their training as long as they maintain desired performance at the international level, the statement added. The selected coaches will also need to pursue the Diploma in Sports Coaching conducted by NSNIS Patiala, if they have already not taken the course previously.

''It is a constant endeavour of the Sports Ministry and SAI to recognise the achievements of our sporting heroes, as well as to ensure that they lead a life of dignity and comfort. ''This decision to employ Olympians and Paralympians is the Government's way of appreciating their service to the nation, as well as to attract the best talent from the world of sport to coaching. ''Coaches are the backbone of the sporting ecosystem and we need to employ the best sportspersons as coaches also,'' Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju said.

