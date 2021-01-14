Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ind vs Aus: Motivation is there, don't need housekeeping or room service for that, says Rathour

Team India's batting coach Vikram Rathour has made it clear that the visitors will not be affected by the off-field incidents and the squad is raring to go for the fourth Test against Australia which gets underway on Friday.

ANI | Brisbane | Updated: 14-01-2021 15:14 IST | Created: 14-01-2021 15:14 IST
Ind vs Aus: Motivation is there, don't need housekeeping or room service for that, says Rathour
Team India (Photo/ BCCI Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Team India's batting coach Vikram Rathour has made it clear that the visitors will not be affected by the off-field incidents and the squad is raring to go for the fourth Test against Australia which gets underway on Friday. The Ajinkya Rahane-led India faced strict quarantine in Brisbane when they came from Sydney which had seen a cluster of COVID-19 cases earlier this month. Rathour exuded confidence and said the squad is motivated so the things happening during their stay in Brisbane don't matter much. He also said that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is in constant touch with Cricket Australia.

"We are playing Australia in Australia, against one of the better attacks in the world. Motivation is there, you don't need housekeeping or room service to give you motivation. Yes, these were the concerns which were passed on to the BCCI, the board is in touch with Cricket Australia," Rathour said on the eve of the final Test. "As far as players and team management is concerned, we are focused on the game and all the boys are looking forward to this game," he added.

Earlier, Rahane had thrown light on the challenges of quarantine going into the Sydney Test. "See, being in quarantine has its own challenges, as a team, we are just focusing on the game, outside life in Sydney is completely normal but the players are in quarantine which has its own challenge but we have to face it. We are not complaining and we are focusing on the third Test," he had said. Meanwhile, in a major boost for the Indian team, Rathour said that pace spearhead Bumrah is working closely with the medical team and a call will be taken on Friday morning on whether he can take the field.

"The medical team is working with Bumrah, we have to see tomorrow morning whether he is fit to play the fourth Test or not. If he can play, he will play, if he cannot, then he won't," Rathour said on Thursday. "The injuries are still being monitored. Our medical staff is looking into it, I would not be in a position to comment on this right now. We would like to give them as much time as possible. It will be tomorrow morning that you will know which eleven takes the field," he added.

The Indian attack has already lost Mohammed Shami -- broken hand -- and Umesh Yadav -- calf injury -- during the course of the ongoing series and with the series level at 1-1, the team knows the importance of the final Test which gets underway on Friday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1001 reveals what happens after Supernovas, release set on Sunday

U.S. asks Tesla to recall 158,000 vehicles for touchscreen failures

Black Clover Chapter 278: Severe clash between Dante and Nacht, release date set on Sunday

Google enables higher delegation limits for Gmail

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Wipro shares close over 1 pc lower on profit-booking

Shares of Wipro on Thursday closed over 1 per cent lower as investors booked profits at higher levels.The stock after opening on a weak note, tumbled 6 per cent to Rs 431 during the day on BSE. Later, it settled at Rs 454.45, lower by 0.94 ...

Kiwi Sophie Devine smashes fastest century in women's T20

New Zealand skipper Sophie Devine struck the fastest womens T20 century on Thursday, reaching the ton in just 36 balls in the ongoing domestic Super Smash tournament. Devine, who had completed her 14-day mandatory quarantine only four days ...

Russia giving up top FIFA seat, targets new UEFA position

Russia is giving up its place on the FIFA Council and proposing its soccer federation president as a candidate to join the UEFA executive committee, the European soccer body said Thursday.The FIFA seat is being vacated by Alexey Sorokin, wh...

Bird Flu: Delhi CM issues directions to open Ghazipur poultry market after samples test negative

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday issued directions to open the Ghazipur poultry market after all 100 samples collected from there tested negative for bird flu.Samples taken from poultry markets have tested negative with resp...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021