We came here to make history: Marquinhos on PSG winning Trophee des Champions

After winning the Trophee des Champions, Paris Saint Germain's (PSG) Marquinhos said it was a great win over their "rivals" Marseille and his side is the deserved winner. PSG lifted the trophy on Thursday after securing a 2-1 win over Marseille. "It's always great to win a trophy especially against our rivals, whatever the trophy is. We came here to make history. It's another step for us with a new coach (Mauricio Pochettino), a new philosophy and more goals to go and achieve this season. I'm happy, we're improving and the game plan is taking place now. I think that overall we played really well and we deserve this trophy," the club's official website quoted Marquinhos as saying.

Mauro Icardi and Neymar scored one goal each in either half of the game to help their team win the trophy for the eighth consecutive year. Icardi said he wants to keep contributing to his team through his performance and help them lead to more titles.

"The first trophy is really important. It's always important to win trophies after last season where we won lots of them with the league, the Coupe de France and the Coupe de la Ligue," Icardi said. "And there's another one now! It's also an important one from a personal standpoint. I need to keep on scoring goals and helping the team in every way possible and lead us to more titles. I want that for both the team and for Paris Saint-Germain," he added.

PSG will now take on Angers in Ligue 1 on Sunday. (ANI)

