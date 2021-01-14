Newcomers Sudeva Delhi register maiden win in I-League

Debutants Sudeva Delhi FC registered their first win of the Hero I-League, defeating All India Football Federation's developmental side Indian Arrows 3-0 here on Thursday.

A goal apiece by Kean Lewis, Mahesh Singh, and substitute Shaiborlang Kharpan ensured the easy win for the Delhi-based club.

Sudeva Delhi, searching for their first win of the I-League, started the match on an attacking note. After keeping hold of possession, Kean Lewis was released onto the flank for a run into the goal but was called offside.

Two minutes later, Kean danced past a hapless Arrows defence, only to force the goalkeeper into an easy save from a tight angle. A freekick next by Kean was kept at bay by the Arrows custodian as Sudeva searched for the early goal.

Sudeva went on the offensive and played a high line, squeezing out the young midfield of Indian Arrows.

With a high line, Sudeva forced Arrows to sit deep and play on the counter. In the 30th minute, a long ball over the defence found Fela clear of his man. The nimble forward, however, could only shoot the ball over the bar as Sudeva survived a scare.

Kean, who orchestrated most of the attacks for Sudeva, put them ahead in the 40th minute when he capitalised on a mistake by Ahaan Prakash and found the net from a tight angle. Sudeva continued their dominant performance and doubled their lead in the 49th minute. Mahesh Singh capitalised on yet another defensive error and slotted home from a tight angle. The Indian Arrows seem to crack under pressure and gave away possession too cheaply. The high pressing style of play worked wonders for Sudeva as they raked up loose balls and kept switching play, making the young Arrows do all the defensive work.

In the 51st minute, Mahesh Singh's free-kick rattled the Arrows' post. Kharpan finally put the tie to rest in the 66th minute when he netted home a free ball off a corner to give Sudeva a three-goal advantage.

