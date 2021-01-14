Left Menu
Development News Edition

Newcomers Sudeva Delhi register maiden win in I-League

Debutants Sudeva Delhi FC registered their first win of the Hero I-League, defeating All India Football Federations developmental side Indian Arrows 3-0 here on Thursday.A goal apiece by Kean Lewis, Mahesh Singh, and substitute Shaiborlang Kharpan ensured the easy win for the Delhi-based club.Sudeva Delhi, searching for their first win of the I-League, started the match on an attacking note.

PTI | Kalyani | Updated: 14-01-2021 19:50 IST | Created: 14-01-2021 19:50 IST
Newcomers Sudeva Delhi register maiden win in I-League

Debutants Sudeva Delhi FC registered their first win of the Hero I-League, defeating All India Football Federation's developmental side Indian Arrows 3-0 here on Thursday.

A goal apiece by Kean Lewis, Mahesh Singh, and substitute Shaiborlang Kharpan ensured the easy win for the Delhi-based club.

Sudeva Delhi, searching for their first win of the I-League, started the match on an attacking note. After keeping hold of possession, Kean Lewis was released onto the flank for a run into the goal but was called offside.

Two minutes later, Kean danced past a hapless Arrows defence, only to force the goalkeeper into an easy save from a tight angle. A freekick next by Kean was kept at bay by the Arrows custodian as Sudeva searched for the early goal.

Sudeva went on the offensive and played a high line, squeezing out the young midfield of Indian Arrows.

With a high line, Sudeva forced Arrows to sit deep and play on the counter. In the 30th minute, a long ball over the defence found Fela clear of his man. The nimble forward, however, could only shoot the ball over the bar as Sudeva survived a scare.

Kean, who orchestrated most of the attacks for Sudeva, put them ahead in the 40th minute when he capitalised on a mistake by Ahaan Prakash and found the net from a tight angle. Sudeva continued their dominant performance and doubled their lead in the 49th minute. Mahesh Singh capitalised on yet another defensive error and slotted home from a tight angle. The Indian Arrows seem to crack under pressure and gave away possession too cheaply. The high pressing style of play worked wonders for Sudeva as they raked up loose balls and kept switching play, making the young Arrows do all the defensive work.

In the 51st minute, Mahesh Singh's free-kick rattled the Arrows' post. Kharpan finally put the tie to rest in the 66th minute when he netted home a free ball off a corner to give Sudeva a three-goal advantage.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1001 reveals what happens after Supernovas, release set on Sunday

Black Clover Chapter 278: Severe clash between Dante and Nacht, release date set on Sunday

U.S. asks Tesla to recall 158,000 vehicles for touchscreen failures

Google enables higher delegation limits for Gmail

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Govt notifies modified scheme on ethanol production

The government on Thursday notified a modified scheme to provide financial assistance to distilleries producing first-generation ethanol from feedstocks, including cereals.The assistance will be given for capacity expansion, setting up of n...

Airlines step up precautions ahead of U.S. presidential inauguration

Major U.S. airlines are stepping up security measures ahead of next weeks presidential inauguration after supporters of President Donald Trump disrupted some flights following violence at the U.S. Capitol last week. Delta Air Lines has put ...

Soccer-Real's Jovic completes loan return to Eintracht

Serbian striker Luka Jovic has completed a loan move back to Eintracht Frankfurt from Real Madrid for the remainder of the season, the German club confirmed on Thursday. The 23-year-old left Eintracht for Madrid in June 2019 but has struggl...

Nepal reports 403 new coronavirus cases

Nepal reported 403 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, taking the countrys virus caseload to 266,546, according to official data on Thursday.In a statement, the Ministry of Health and Population said six virus-related deaths were al...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021