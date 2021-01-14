Left Menu
Formula 1: Charles Leclerc tests positive for coronavirus

Ferrari Formula 1 driver Charles Leclerc on Thursday announced that he has tested positive for coronavirus.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-01-2021 20:53 IST | Created: 14-01-2021 20:53 IST
Charles Leclerc (Photo/ Charles Leclerc Twitter) . Image Credit: ANI

Ferrari Formula 1 driver Charles Leclerc on Thursday announced that he has tested positive for coronavirus. Leclerc took to Twitter and wrote: "Hello guys, I hope you are all staying safe. I want to let you know that I have tested positive for Covid-19. I am regularly checked according to my team's protocols. Unfortunately, I learned that I have been in contact with a positive case and immediately went into self-isolation, notifying anyone I had contact with. A subsequent test I took has come back positive."

Leclerc also informed that he has "mild symptoms" and is self-isolating at home. "I am feeling ok and have mild symptoms. I will remain in isolation in my home in Monaco in compliance with the regulations set by the local health authorities. Stay safe and take care," he wrote.

The team also made the announcement in this regard and tweeted: "Scuderia Ferrari Mission Winnow driver Charles Leclerc has tested positive for COVID-19. In accordance with the team's protocols, Charles is tested regularly and yesterday, the result from his latest test came back positive. Charles notified us immediately and has informed everyone he has been in close contact with in the last few days. He is currently feeling ok with mild symptoms and is now self-isolating at home in Monaco." (ANI) Earlier this month, Formula 1 had announced that their 2021 season with 23 races will start in Australia on March 19 and finish in Abu Dhabi in early December, and feature the first-ever World Championship race in Saudi Arabia. (ANI)

