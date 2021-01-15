Left Menu
Ind vs Aus, 4th Test: Saini complains of groin pain, taken for scans

Injury concerns mounted for India as pacer Navdeep Saini was taken for scans after complaining of groin pain on day one of the fourth Test against Australia at the Gabba on Friday.

ANI | Brisbane | Updated: 15-01-2021 12:34 IST | Created: 15-01-2021 12:34 IST
India pacer Navdeep Saini (Photo/ BCCI Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Injury concerns mounted for India as pacer Navdeep Saini was taken for scans after complaining of groin pain on day one of the fourth Test against Australia at the Gabba on Friday. Earlier in the day, BCCI said that Saini was being monitored by the medical team after the player walked off the ground due to pain in his groin. Later, the Indian board in the latest update said the speedster had gone for scans.

"UPDATE - Navdeep Saini has now gone for scans," BCCI tweeted. "Navdeep Saini has complained of pain in his groin. He is currently being monitored by the BCCI medical team," BCCI tweeted earlier.

After debutant Washington Sundar dismissed Steve Smith (36) in the 35th over, India got another chance to put hosts under the pressure. In the 36th over, Marnus Labuschagne edged a ball to skipper Ajinkya Rahane at the slip but he dropped the catch. Saini was seen in pain after the dropped chance and physio Nitin Patel gave him some treatment, then the pacer walked off the pitch. Rohit Sharma completed the over. Australia were at 154/3 at Tea. Labuschagne was unbeaten on 73* while Matthew Wade was not out on 27. Twenty-seven overs were bowled in the second session in which the hosts scored 89 runs at the loss of one wicket.

After losing openers -- David Warner (1) and Marcus Harris (5) -- early in the first session Labuschagne and Steve Smith scripted a 70-run partnership for the third wicket. Sundar gave his side the much-needed wicket of Smith in the 35th over. He played a knock of 36 runs. Mohammed Siraj impressed with the ball as he dismissed David Warner in the first over of the day. Rohit Sharma took a splendid catch at second slip to send Warner back to the pavilion. Labuschagne joined opener Marcus Harris in the middle. The duo tried to get going but failed to do so against the visiting bowlers.

Despite lacking in experience, the Indian bowlers kept their lengths tight and did not give hosts much room for scoring. Thakur removed Harris (5) in the ninth over and left the hosts reeling at 17/2. (ANI)

