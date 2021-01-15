Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cricket-Root anchors England as first innings lead grows v Sri Lanka

England captain Joe Root was on the brink of his 18th test century as the tourists reached 206 for three at lunch on day two of the opening match against Sri Lanka in Galle on Friday. Following a rain-hit first session, Root will resume on 99 having put on an unbeaten fourth-wicket stand of 75 in just 18.4 overs with debutant Dan Lawrence, who has impressed with his array of attacking strokes to reach 40 not out.

Reuters | Updated: 15-01-2021 12:45 IST | Created: 15-01-2021 12:45 IST
Cricket-Root anchors England as first innings lead grows v Sri Lanka

England captain Joe Root was on the brink of his 18th test century as the tourists reached 206 for three at lunch on day two of the opening match against Sri Lanka in Galle on Friday.

Following a rain-hit first session, Root will resume on 99 having put on an unbeaten fourth-wicket stand of 75 in just 18.4 overs with debutant Dan Lawrence, who has impressed with his array of attacking strokes to reach 40 not out. England have a lead of 71 runs after they skittled brittle Sri Lanka for 135 on the opening day.

It is already a commanding position on a wicket taking plenty of turn and showing signs of deterioration that will make batting increasingly difficult. After the first 70 minutes of the day were lost to rain, the tourists resumed on their overnight 127 for two but lost Jonny Bairstow before he could add to his score of 47.

He prodded forward to a delivery from left-arm spinner Lasith Embuldeniya (3-80) and was caught at slip by Kusal Mendis. That ended a stand of 114 for the third wicket but any hopes from the home side that it would precipitate a collapse were quickly ended by Root and Lawrence.

Root is set to complete his third century against Sri Lanka. He has only scored more against India, having reached the milestone on four occasions.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

GE alleges Siemens Energy used stolen trade secrets to rig contract bids

Microsoft, Cigna form coalition for digital records of COVID-19 vaccination

T-Mobile partners with Nokia to expand its nationwide 5G network

Google Assistant’s Guest Mode now available on Nest speakers and displays

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

SC allows IIMC to chop 29 trees for construction of new building

The Supreme Court has allowed the Indian Institute of Mass Communication to cut 29 trees for construction of a new building for the academic and hostel blocks as also a guest house subject to the Central Empowering Committees CEC conditions...

UPCC president, Cong workers detained during protest against farm laws in UP

Congress workers, including UPCC president Ajay Kumar Lallu, were on Friday taken into custody while trying to march towards the Raj Bhawan here as part of the partys Kisan Adhikar Diwas programme against the new farm laws.Led by Lallu, par...

Bulls and men compete at Tamil Nadu's Palamedu 'Jallikattu'

Bulls and men tried to get thebetter of each other as the bull taming sport Jallikattubegan at the famed Palamedu here on Friday.A test of grit was on full display with the animalsfiercely trying to get past the waiting men while the tamers...

Hong Kong security chief says police surveillance under security law is not subject to existing rules

Hong Kongs security chief said on Friday that police surveillance of communications under the citys national security law is not subject to rules under the financial hubs Interception of Communications and Surveillance Ordinance.John Lee, s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021