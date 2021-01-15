Ind vs Aus: Wish Saini bowls the first over tomorrow, says Washington Sundar

Injury concerns mounted further for India as pacer Navdeep Saini was taken for scans after complaining of groin pain on the opening day of the fourth Test between Australia and India at The Gabba, but spinner Washington Sundar wishes to see the pacer bowling the first over on Saturday. Saini limped off the field due to groin pain and was taken for the scans. Vice-captain Rohit Sharma then completed Saini's over. With an inexperienced Indian bowling attack deployed for the fourth Test, Washington, who picked the important wicket of Steve Smith, said he hopes to see Saini fully fit on the second day of the final Test.

"To be honest I have no idea about that but let's see. I really wish he comes back and bowls the first over tomorrow," the debutant said while replying to a query from ANI. Washington and T Natarajan both made their debut for India in the longest format of the game on Friday. Bowling coach Bharat Arun presented the Test cap to Natarajan while Ravichandran Ashwin gave the cap to Washington, who became the 301st Indian cricketer to play Test cricket.

The spinner said he was really excited to go out and express himself but admitted that he was a little nervous at the same time as he was playing his first game in the longest format for India. "It's a big opportunity to represent the country and playing Test cricket is an amazing thing. I was very excited to go there and bowl the first ball and after that, I just wanted to bowl a lot many balls and pick wickets," said Sundar.

"Yes, there was some nervousness but more than anything it's an amazing opportunity to represent the country," he added. In the match, Natarajan picked the crucial wickets of centurion Marnus Labuschagne and Matthew Wade to keep the visitors in the game after Labuschagne roared back to form with his fifth Test hundred on Friday.

At stumps, skipper Tim Paine (38) and Cameron Green (28) stood tall as the score read 274/5. Building on the knock from Labuschagne (108), the duo stitched an unbeaten 61-run stand to help the hosts end the day with the honours. (ANI)

