Left Menu
Development News Edition

'Net bowler' Natarajan becomes first Indian to make international debut in 3 formats on same tour

PTI | Brisbane | Updated: 15-01-2021 14:39 IST | Created: 15-01-2021 14:39 IST
'Net bowler' Natarajan becomes first Indian to make international debut in 3 formats on same tour

Pacer Thangarasu Natarajan, who came to Australia as a net bowler, on Friday became the first Indian cricketer to make his international debut across all three formats during the same tour.

The 29-year-old Tamil Nadu player was one of the rookies named in the playing eleven of the injury-ravaged Indian team against Australia in the fourth and final Test which started here on Friday.

He made his international debut in the third ODI against Australia on December 2 in Canberra, which India won by 13 runs.

Natarajan made an immediate impact by taking two wickets for 70 runs from his 10 overs.

Natarajan then played his part in India's 2-1 series win in the subsequent three-match T20 International rubber by taking six wickets during the series.

''Welcome to Test cricket ... Thangarasu Natarajan becomes the first Indian player to make his International debut across all three formats during the same tour,'' the ICC tweeted.

The Tamil Nadu player, whose mother worked as a daily wager, picked up two wickets in the 20 overs he bowled on the day, conceding 63 runs.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

GE alleges Siemens Energy used stolen trade secrets to rig contract bids

Microsoft, Cigna form coalition for digital records of COVID-19 vaccination

T-Mobile partners with Nokia to expand its nationwide 5G network

Google Assistant’s Guest Mode now available on Nest speakers and displays

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Ryots will be compensated for crop loss due to rain: Minister

Farmers who have beenaffected by crop loss due to unprecedented rains in thesouthern districts in the state will be adequately compensatedby the government, Tamil Nadu Revenue MinisterR B Udayakumar said on Friday.The Thamirabarani river is...

Indonesia records over 12,800 COVID-19 cases in highest daily spike

Jakarta Indonesia, January 15 ANIXinhua Indonesia reported 12,818 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Friday, a record single-day rise since the coronavirus outbreak in the Asian country, bringing its total tally to 882,418. The Health Minis...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares falter as U.S. stimulus buzz fades

Global shares stumbled on Friday as hopes of a fiscal boost provided by a 1.9 trillion U.S. stimulus plan were smothered by the prospect of stricter lockdowns in France and Germany and a resurgence of COVID-19 cases in China. European stock...

Special posts of DSP created for security at Ramjanmabhoomi, Kashi Vishwanath temple

The Uttar Pradesh government has created special posts of DSP to oversee security at the Ramjanmabhoomi in Ayodhya, Kashi Vishwanath temple in Varanasi and the Mathuras Krishna Janmabhoomi. The posts has been created on the recommendation o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021