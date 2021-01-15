Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rallying-Peterhansel extends his record to 14 Dakar victories

French veteran Stephane Peterhansel celebrated a record-extending 14th Dakar Rally victory on Friday, and his eighth in the car category, after a gruelling two weeks in the Saudi Arabian deserts. The 55-year-old X-Raid Mini JCW driver, nicknamed "Mr Dakar" for his unprecedented success, first won the endurance event on a motorcycle in 1991 and switched to cars after five more wins on two wheels.

Reuters | Updated: 15-01-2021 15:57 IST | Created: 15-01-2021 15:57 IST
Rallying-Peterhansel extends his record to 14 Dakar victories

French veteran Stephane Peterhansel celebrated a record-extending 14th Dakar Rally victory on Friday, and his eighth in the car category, after a gruelling two weeks in the Saudi Arabian deserts.

The 55-year-old X-Raid Mini JCW driver, nicknamed "Mr Dakar" for his unprecedented success, first won the endurance event on a motorcycle in 1991 and switched to cars after five more wins on two wheels. Argentine Kevin Benavides, riding a Honda, became the first South American to win the motorcycle category after the 12th and final stage that ended in Jeddah.

The annual rally started in 1978 as a race from Paris to the Senegalese capital, Dakar, but moved from Africa for safety reasons in 2009. It is now held entirely in Saudi Arabia after a stint in South America. This year was the 43rd staging of the event.

Friday's finish was clouded by news of the death of French amateur rider Pierre Cherpin who had been in an induced coma since he crashed on the seventh stage. The 52-year-old amateur was the first fatality of this year's event. Two motorcycle riders died on the Dakar last January.

Peterhansel, who had led since the second stage but won only one of the 12, finished 14 minutes and 51 seconds ahead of Qatar's Nasser Al-Attiyah, a three times Dakar winner, in a Toyota. Spaniard Carlos Sainz, the defending champion and Peterhansel's team mate, won the final stage and finished third overall.

In the motorcycle class, 2020 champion Ricky Brabec of the United States won the final stage to finish runner-up to team mate Benavides and complete Honda's first one-two Dakar finish since 1987. Britain's Sam Sunderland, the 2017 winner, finished third overall for KTM.

"On stage five I was worried, because I crashed so fast and hit my head and my ankle and felt a lot of pain. On that day I said maybe the Dakar is finished for me. But I continued pushing," said Benavides. "I still have some pain, but at the moment I am more happy than in pain."

Manuel Andujar made it an Argentine double with victory in the quadbike class.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

GE alleges Siemens Energy used stolen trade secrets to rig contract bids

Microsoft, Cigna form coalition for digital records of COVID-19 vaccination

T-Mobile partners with Nokia to expand its nationwide 5G network

Google Assistant’s Guest Mode now available on Nest speakers and displays

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

ICAI plans to use AI to identify non-compliances in financial statements

Chartered accountants apex body ICAI is planning to use artificial intelligence to identify non-compliances with respect to financial statements as part of efforts to boost its review process.The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ...

Rugby-Sale Sharks appoint former captain Sanderson as new director of rugby

Sale Sharks have appointed former club captain Alex Sanderson as their Director of Rugby after reaching an agreement with Saracens to release him from his contract, the Premiership Rugby side said on Friday.Sanderson, 41, started his career...

SCYSCY

SCYSCY...

BSP to contest UP, Uttarakhand polls on its own: Mayawati

The Bahujan Samaj Party will contest all assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand on its own and would not forge a poll alliance with any party, its chief Mayawati announced on Friday. Mayawati, who turned 65 on Friday, said just lik...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021