Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Euro 2021 could be held in one location or country - Swiss soccer chief

The postponed European Championship is unlikely to be held across the continent, as planned, and options could be for it to be staged in one country or one major city with enough stadium capacity, Switzerland's soccer chief Dominique Blanc said.

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 15-01-2021 17:32 IST | Created: 15-01-2021 17:32 IST
Soccer-Euro 2021 could be held in one location or country - Swiss soccer chief

The postponed European Championship is unlikely to be held across the continent, as planned, and options could be for it to be staged in one country or one major city with enough stadium capacity, Switzerland's soccer chief Dominique Blanc said. The 24-nation, month-long showpiece, a major revenue generator for the continent's soccer governing body UEFA and the national federations across Europe, was postponed by 12 months after last year's COVID-19 outbreak. It is set to start on June 11.

"We should not be dreaming," Blanc told Switzerland's 24 Heures newspaper. "In the best case it could be the second half of the year that we could lead a normal life again." "At the moment I cannot imagine the (Swiss) national team to be playing in Baku," he said.

The postponed 2020 edition, brainchild of former UEFA president Michel Platini, was to be the first staged across the continent, rather than by a single nation or joint hosts. The host cities are Glasgow, Dublin, Bilbao, Amsterdam, Copenhagen, Munich, Rome, St Petersburg, Bucharest, Budapest and Baku, with the semis and final set for London’s Wembley Stadium.

"One option could be to host the Euro in one country, in Russia or Germany. A second option would be to pick a metropolis with enough stadiums to stage the six groups. London for example," Blanc said. UEFA had hoped that a year-long wait would have allowed fans to be present at games but, with most football continuing to be held behind closed doors, that prospect depends on an improvement in the situation.

"No doubt, without fans," Blanc said. "If it is not staged at all it would be a financial catastrophe. UEFA makes up a big part of SFV (Swiss football federation) revenues." UEFA is expected to take a decision on the fate of the tournament in March.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

GE alleges Siemens Energy used stolen trade secrets to rig contract bids

Microsoft, Cigna form coalition for digital records of COVID-19 vaccination

T-Mobile partners with Nokia to expand its nationwide 5G network

Google Assistant’s Guest Mode now available on Nest speakers and displays

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

EU regulator says emails on assessment of COVID-19 vaccines leaked online

Several internal and confidential emails about the evaluation process of COVID-19 vaccines have been leaked on the internet in a cyber attack on the European Medicines Agency that it disclosed last month, the regulator said on Friday.The dr...

PVR reports Q3 net loss of Rs 49 cr

Multiplex operator PVR on Friday reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 49.10 crore for the third quarter ended December 2020, as it continued to be impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.The company had logged a consolidated net profit of Rs 36...

FEATURE-'Love jihad' law seen trampling women's hard-earned freedoms in India

By Roli Srivastava MUMBAI, Jan 15 Thomson Reuters Foundation - When Mehaks parents found out she was having a relationship with a Muslim man, they locked her in her bedroom, seized her phone and bank cards and installed security cameras at ...

Family of Lockerbie bomber lose posthumous appeal against his conviction

The family of Libyan Abdel Basset al-Megrahi, the only person found guilty of the 1988 Lockerbie plane bombing which killed 270, have failed to overturn his conviction after losing a posthumous appeal in a Scottish court on Friday. Megrahi,...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021