Left Menu
Development News Edition

Out with a Grade 2 tear, Hanuma Vihari leaves for India

India batsman and third Test hero Hanuma Vihari, who was ruled out of the series decider after suffering a Grade 2 tear on his hamstring, left Australian shores on Friday.

ANI | Sydney | Updated: 15-01-2021 17:59 IST | Created: 15-01-2021 17:59 IST
Out with a Grade 2 tear, Hanuma Vihari leaves for India
India batsman Hanuma Vihari (Image: Hanuma Vihari's Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

India batsman and third Test hero Hanuma Vihari, who was ruled out of the series decider after suffering a Grade 2 tear on his hamstring, left Australian shores on Friday. Vihari, who was going through a lean patch in the ongoing Test series against Australia, went on to show grit and fight as he batted for 161 balls and combined with Ashwin for 2.5 hours to deny Australia a win in the third Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

The right-handed batsman on Friday shared a picture before departing from Australia. In the picture, Vihari can be seen smiling while sporting a T-shirt and green cap. "Until next time Australia," Vihari tweeted. After the conclusion of the third Test, it was revealed that he batted with a Grade 2 tear to script the Sydney draw.

Speaking to ANI, sources in the team management revealed that the scan reports were in and Vihari had a Grade 2 tear which not only ruled him out of the final game, but also puts him in doubt for the initial stage of the England series. It generally takes 3 to 6 weeks to completely recover from a Grade 2 tear. "His scan reports are in and he has a Grade 2 tear which means the boy batted for around 3 hours with searing pain. He deserves praise for standing there and holding fort like a true champion," the source had said.

Meanwhile, for the fourth Test, India made four changes to their side. Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Vihari, and Jasprit Bumrah all missed the final game of the tour due to respective injuries. The four players were replaced by Shardul Thakur, T Natarajan, Mayank Agarwal, and Washington Sundar. Tamil Nadu duo of spinner Sundar and pacer Natarajan made their Test debuts. In the match, Natarajan picked the crucial wickets of centurion Marnus Labuschagne and Matthew Wade to keep the visitors in the game after Labuschagne roared back to form with his fifth Test hundred on Friday. At stumps, skipper Tim Paine (38) and Cameron Green (28) stood tall as the score read 274/5. Building on the knock from Labuschagne (108), the duo stitched an unbeaten 61-run stand to help the hosts end the day with the honours. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

GE alleges Siemens Energy used stolen trade secrets to rig contract bids

Microsoft, Cigna form coalition for digital records of COVID-19 vaccination

T-Mobile partners with Nokia to expand its nationwide 5G network

Google Assistant’s Guest Mode now available on Nest speakers and displays

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Investor wealth declines over Rs 2.23 lakh cr tracking weak markets

Investor wealth on Friday declined over Rs 2.23 lakh crore as markets cracked.The 30-share BSE Sensex slumped 549.49 points or 1.11 per cent to close at 49,034.67. During the day, it plunged 788.37 points to 48,795.79.Following the bearish ...

Citigroup quarterly profit beats estimates as loan loss provisions slow

Citigroup Inc reported a 7 decline in fourth-quarter profit on Friday but beat Wall Street expectations, as an improving economic outlook allowed it to release cash it had previously set aside for bad loans.The 900 billion stimulus package ...

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles partners Wipro to set up Global Digital Hub in India

IT services major Wipro on Friday said it has been selected as a strategic technology services partner by Fiat Chrysler Automobiles FCA to establish the latters first Global Digital Hub in Hyderabad that will employ 1,000 people.This digita...

IPL Auction 2021: Franchises must complete retention process by January 20

By Baidurjo Bhose With the mini-auction ahead of the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League IPL inching closer, franchises looking to retain players must complete the process by January 20. Indian players who dont have a contract and wis...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021