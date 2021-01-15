Left Menu
Development News Edition

Dicka, Ralte shine as Real Kashmir earn first win of I-League season

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 15-01-2021 21:18 IST | Created: 15-01-2021 21:18 IST
Dicka, Ralte shine as Real Kashmir earn first win of I-League season

Dipanda Dicka and Lalrindika Ralte shone bright as Real Kashmir notched up their first win of the season, beating Chennai City FC 2-0 in an I-League fixture here on Friday.

In a cagey match where chances were few and both teams cancelled each other out in the middle of the park, Dicka's 16-minute strike and a late goal by substitute Ralte proved to be the difference between the two sides.

Although Chennai City FC dominated possession for much of the match, Real Kashmir's counter-attacking style of play earned them the win.

''I am pleased with the win today, the boys played very well and showed real character on the field after our previous draw. I wish the team all the very best for their upcoming matches,'' RKFC owner Sandeep Chattoo said.

In the eighth minute, Dicka tried to squeeze in a header from a cross but his effort was saved by the opposition custodian.

Eight minutes later, the Cameroonian forward connected first time off a Lukman Adefemi cut-back inside the box and smashed the ball home to hand the Snow Leopards a solitary goal lead.

For all their possession in the final third, Chennai City seemed a bit lost in attack with no one able to open the defence of the Snow Leopards.

Even from set plays, Chennai seemed unsure of themselves. In the 38th minute, Chennai City's Serbian import Elvedin Skrijelj tried to equalize from a header off an Iqbal cross, both skewed it over the bar.

Perhaps the best opportunity of the match came for Chennai City FC in the 51st minute when Raju was found inside the box by a pin-point Mohammad cross. However, despite getting a free-header, the midfielder could only head the ball way off target.

In an extraordinary turn of events, Dicka in the 62nd minute found the net from an impressive bicycle kick making a stamping claim for the highlight reel. The referee, however, cut the celebrations short and ruled the goal offside.

Although Chennai played a very high line and even at one point had 11 men inside Real Kashmir's half, the ability to create a clear goal-scoring chance was missing. In the 80th minute, Demir Advic tried to find a way around Mason Robertson but was thwarted with ease. A minute later, Raju found himself in a good spot to grab an equalizer after a misplaced clearance, but his shot flew wide of the goal.

In the 84th minute, goalscorer Dicka turned provider as he played a through ball for substitute Ralte, who slotted home from inside the box to double Real Kashmir's lead. Real Kashmir held on to their two-goal lead and saw the match off to register their first win of the Hero I-league season.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

GE alleges Siemens Energy used stolen trade secrets to rig contract bids

Microsoft, Cigna form coalition for digital records of COVID-19 vaccination

T-Mobile partners with Nokia to expand its nationwide 5G network

Google Assistant’s Guest Mode now available on Nest speakers and displays

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Ahead of Republic Day, Delhi police holds interstate coordination meeting

Ahead of Republic day, the Delhi Police on Friday held an interstate coordination meeting to strengthen cooperation for addressing law and order issues, officials said.The main objective of the meeting was to share intelligence and terror-r...

French mortality rate rose 9% in 2020 due to COVID-19

Frances overall mortality rate in 2020, inflated by the COVID-19 pandemic, was nine percent higher than in the previous two years, provisional data released by statistics institute INSEE showed on Friday.INSEE said that on Jan. 15, a total ...

Belarus issues first death sentence this year

Moscow Russia, January 15 ANISputnik A court in Belarus re-sentenced a man to capital punishment on murder charges, Minsk-based human rights center Viasna said on Friday. At a court hearing held today in the city of Sluck Slutsk, the Minsk ...

NEROCA, TRAU play out 1-1 draw in Imphal derby of I-League

NEROCA FC were held to a 1-1 draw by Tiddim Road Union Athletic TRAU in their opening match of this years Hero I-League here on Friday.Varun Thokchoms 10th-minute strike was cancelled out by Joseph Olaleyes 15th-minute header as both the te...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021