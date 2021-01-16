Left Menu
Development News Edition

Motor racing-Marco Andretti steps away from IndyCar to chart own course

Marco Andretti, the grandson of Formula One and Indy 500 champion Mario Andretti, announced on Friday that he will be stepping away from IndyCar racing and the Andretti Autosport team run by his father Michael.

Reuters | Updated: 16-01-2021 03:22 IST | Created: 16-01-2021 02:50 IST
Motor racing-Marco Andretti steps away from IndyCar to chart own course
Image Credit: Pixabay

Marco Andretti, the grandson of Formula One and Indy 500 champion Mario Andretti, announced on Friday that he will be stepping away from IndyCar racing and the Andretti Autosport team run by his father Michael. Marco, who has never found the success his father and grandfather had on the race track, said in a statement that he wanted to "map out my own course going forward".

That course will include driving in this year's Indianapolis 500 but left everything else open. "Upon careful thought over the past couple of months, I have made the decision to make some changes to my racing activities and focus for 2021," Marco said in a statement https://www.andrettiautosport.com/news/marco-andretti-set-to-shift-gears on the Andretti Autosport website.

"I recently shared this decision and the changes that I want to make with my Dad and have spoken at length with him about it. "I am fortunate to be in a position at Andretti Autosport to run the full IndyCar season if I want to.

"But, instead, I have decided to change up my direction somewhat – to reset – to do something a little different - look at everything fresh and see where that takes me. And, to me, now seems like the appropriate time to do that." Living in the shadow of his grandfather and father has come with a burden of expectation he has struggled to live up to.

In 15 seasons on the IndyCar circuit, all driving for his father, Marco managed just two wins, one of those coming during his rookie season in 2006. Mario sits second on IndyCar's all-time win list with 52, and is the only driver to win the Indy 500, Daytona 500 and a Formula One drivers' title.

His son Michael is fourth on IndyCar's all-time win list with 42 and also had a stint in Formula One. "I think for any multi-generational athlete, it can be really challenging to find your own ground and make your own name on top of your family's," said Michael Andretti.

"Marco has always had the courage to chart his own path and I'm proud of the career he's built for himself and the person he's become. I know this decision wasn't easy."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Fitbit officially joins Google; acquisition to drive more competition in wearables

Google closes Fitbit deal as U.S., Australia probes continue

Google Ads Data Hub gets Media Rating Council accreditation

Google dedicates doodle to basketball inventor James Naismith

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Britain's Prince Harry happy despite royal split heartbreak, says confidant

Britains Prince Harry is heartbroken over his split with the royal family but he and his wife Meghan are happy in their new lives in the United States, broadcaster and confidant to the couple Tom Bradby said in an interview to be aired on S...

Pfizer says it has second doses of COVID-19 shot on hand, expects no U.S. supply problems

Pfizer Inc has been holding on to second doses for each of its COVID-19 vaccinations at the request of the federal government and anticipates no problems supplying them to Americans, a spokeswoman said in a statement on Friday. Pfizers comm...

Earthquake of magnitude 6.4 strikes Tatar Strait, Russia -EMSC

An earthquake of magnitude 6.4 struck the Tatar Strait in Russia, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre EMSC said on Friday.The quake was at a depth of 585 km 363.5 miles, EMSC said....

Cameroon: Authorities urged to seek justice for recent deadly attacks

In a note responding to questions from journalists, Stphane Dujarric said the UN chief is concerned about persistent violence in the North-West and South-West regions, mainly affecting civilians.He takes note of the willingness of the Gover...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021