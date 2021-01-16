Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pakistan is a dangerous side at home, need proper strategy: SA coach Boucher

South Africa head coach Mark Boucher feels the Proteas have to come up with a proper game plan if they want to beat "dangerous" Pakistan in their own backyard.

ANI | Karachi | Updated: 16-01-2021 18:50 IST | Created: 16-01-2021 18:50 IST
Pakistan is a dangerous side at home, need proper strategy: SA coach Boucher
Mark Boucher (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

South Africa head coach Mark Boucher feels the Proteas have to come up with a proper game plan if they want to beat "dangerous" Pakistan in their own backyard. Pakistan has hosted seven Test matches on their home soil in which the hosts have won one, lost two and four have remained drawn against South Africa.

In the only Test match hosted at National Stadium in Karachi in October 2007, South Africa defeated Pakistan by 160 runs, becoming only the second team in history to beat Pakistan at the venue. "Pakistan is a dangerous side at home; we will have to come up with a proper strategy to beat them at their own backyard," said Boucher in a release issued by Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

"Pakistan bowlers will have home advantage, so this series will be a test for our batsmen, but once they are successful in occupying the crease, they will be able to score freely," he added. Former wicket-keeper Boucher is banking upon the Proteas batsmen, who had a decent outing against Sri Lanka earlier this month. But the coach feels the fast bowlers will have to toil hard to get wickets on foreign soil.

"The wickets here in Pakistan are batting friendly, and we are relying on our batsmen to score runs. Their confidence will be high after scoring runs against Sri Lanka," said Boucher. "Our fast bowlers will have to work very hard to get wickets. We are excited to play in Pakistan again, and expect a great series ahead with all focus on the game," he added.

Earlier in the day, the Proteas squad led by Quinton de Kock arrived in Karachi to play two Tests and three T20Is. The Proteas squad has cleared COVID-19 tests before they left South Africa and will be further undergoing tests post-arrival. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Fitbit officially joins Google; acquisition to drive more competition in wearables

U.S. Senate Republican asks tech firms to explain account, content removals

Google closes Fitbit deal as U.S., Australia probes continue

Google Ads Data Hub gets Media Rating Council accreditation

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

FROM THE FIELD: The Myanmar child workers risking their lives for stones

The child workers run considerable risks in just one day, in July 2020, some 200 people died in a mudslide at a jade mining site in Hpakant.The International Labour Organization ILO in Myanmar has successfully helped to halve child labour i...

The BJP government in Karnataka will not only complete its term but will also return to power for another five years with absolute majority: Amit Shah.

The BJP government in Karnataka will not only complete its term but will also return to power for another five years with absolute majority Amit Shah....

India's South Asian Symphony Orchestra to be featured in 'Inauguration Fanfare for Joe and Kamala'

The principal horn of Indias South Asian Symphony Orchestra has been invited to represent the orchestra in a virtual performance honouring the inauguration of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.Led by world-renowned conduc...

Wipro completes Rs 9,500-cr buyback programme

IT services major Wipro on Saturday said it has completed its Rs 9,500-crore share buyback programme.The buyback saw Azim Premji-affiliated entities tendering 22.89 crore shares worth about Rs 9,156 crore during the process, a regulatory fi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021