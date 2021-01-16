Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Ronaldo says 'Derby of Italy' won't decide title, praises ‘unique’ Ibrahimovic

This season is unique, like a championship with a surprise finale. "And Milan are surprising me: attacking football, fast, players with quality.” Ibrahimovic’s return to Milan in January 2020 has had a transformative effect, and they go into this weekend three points clear at the top of the table in their bid to end a decade-long wait for a league title. The Swedish striker’s remarkable form has played a big part, with the 39-year-old scoring 10 goals in seven league games this season, and he returned from a two-month injury layoff last weekend.

Reuters | Rome | Updated: 16-01-2021 22:10 IST | Created: 16-01-2021 22:09 IST
Soccer-Ronaldo says 'Derby of Italy' won't decide title, praises ‘unique’ Ibrahimovic
Second-placed Inter host champions Juve in the “Derby of Italy” at San Siro, and a win would take them seven points clear of the Turin club in fourth. Image Credit: ANI

Former Inter Milan striker Ronaldo said Sunday's Serie A game against Juventus was not a title decider, while the two-time World Cup-winning Brazilian also revealed his admiration for AC Milan's talismanic forward Zlatan Ibrahimovic. Second-placed Inter host champions Juve in the "Derby of Italy" at San Siro, and a win would take them seven points clear of the Turin club in fourth.

Antonio Conte's side has emerged as a serious threat to Juve's nine-year stranglehold on the Italian title this season, along with league leaders Milan. But Ronaldo, who spent five years at Inter from 1997 to 2002 and two seasons at Milan later in his career, played down the significance of Sunday's clash and talked up the Rossoneri's chances.

"With half the season left to play it's only worth self-esteem, to understand how ready you are to compete at that level," the Brazilian told Gazzetta Dello Sport. "If you mean that those two will fight it out for the Scudetto, we have to put Milan into the equation, too. This season is unique, like a championship with a surprise finale.

"And Milan are surprising me: attacking football, fast, players with quality." Ibrahimovic's return to Milan in January 2020 has had a transformative effect, and they go into this weekend three points clear at the top of the table in their bid to end a decade-long wait for a league title.

The Swedish striker's remarkable form has played a big part, with the 39-year-old scoring 10 goals in seven league games this season, and he returned from a two-month injury layoff last weekend. "Ibrahimovic has always said he considers me an idol, but I consider him a unique case, an example that is good for football," said Ronaldo.

"Even if I didn't suffer all the injuries that I had, I would never have played until I was 40 like him."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Fitbit officially joins Google; acquisition to drive more competition in wearables

U.S. Senate Republican asks tech firms to explain account, content removals

Google closes Fitbit deal as U.S., Australia probes continue

Google Ads Data Hub gets Media Rating Council accreditation

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Delhi Traffic Police issues advisory ahead of Republic Day Parade rehearsals

The route for the rehearsals for the Republic Day Parade 2021, which will be held on January 17, 18, 20, and 21 on Rajpath, will be from Vijay Chowk till C Hexagon, crossing on Raj Path, India Gate, informed Joint Commissioner of Traffic Po...

74 pc of beneficiaries get COVID-19 vaccine shots on first day in Rajasthan

Nearly 74 per cent of beneficiaries registered in Rajasthan for the first day of the COVID-19 vaccination campaign have received their shots on Saturday, official data showed.Against a set target of 16,613 health workers, 12,258 health work...

Apple reportedly working on prototype foldable iPhone screens

American multinational technology company, Apple has reportedly started work on a foldable phone, for which it has begun prototyping foldable screens. Though a final device might be a faraway reality, Apple is working on just the display fo...

124 healthcare personnel administered COVID-19 vaccine at railway hospitals in Delhi, Jabalpur

The Indian Railways participated in the worlds largest vaccination drive against COVID-19 at its hospitals in New Delhi and Jabalpur on Saturday, with 124 doctors and paramedics getting their first vaccine shots, according to a statement is...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021