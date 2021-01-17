Soccer-Napoli's Fabian Ruiz tests positive for coronavirus
The Spanish midfielder will miss the league match against Fiorentina on Sunday as well as Wednesday’s Italian Super Cup final against Juventus. “All the COVID-19 swab tests taken this morning by the squad group have come back negative with the exception of Fabian Ruiz,” read a Napoli statement.Reuters | Rome | Updated: 17-01-2021 01:22 IST | Created: 17-01-2021 01:16 IST
Napoli midfielder Fabian Ruiz has tested positive for the coronavirus, the Serie A club announced on Saturday. The Spanish midfielder will miss the league match against Fiorentina on Sunday as well as Wednesday's Italian Super Cup final against Juventus.
"All the COVID-19 swab tests taken this morning by the squad group have come back negative with the exception of Fabian Ruiz," read a Napoli statement. "The Spanish player has tested positive and will observe a period of isolation at home."
