Left Menu
Development News Edition

NZ all-rounder Jimmy Neesham undergoes surgery

New Zealand all-rounder Jimmy Neesham has undergone surgery to treat a compound dislocation on his left ring finger, Cricket Wellington announced.The surgery was performed on Saturday night and he has a splint on, and will be reviewed by a hand specialist in a weeks time.Neesham, who struggled for form in the IPL last year, is expected to return to action for the back end of the ongoing Super Smash tournament, where Wellington are currently leading the table.James Neesham has a confirmed compound dislocation exposure of joint surfaces of his left ring finger.

PTI | Wellington | Updated: 17-01-2021 13:57 IST | Created: 17-01-2021 13:57 IST
NZ all-rounder Jimmy Neesham undergoes surgery

New Zealand all-rounder Jimmy Neesham has undergone surgery to treat a compound dislocation on his left ring finger, Cricket Wellington announced.

The surgery was performed on Saturday night and he has a splint on, and will be reviewed by a hand specialist in a week's time.

Neesham, who struggled for form in the IPL last year, is expected to return to action for the back end of the ongoing Super Smash tournament, where Wellington are currently leading the table.

''James Neesham has a confirmed compound dislocation (exposure of joint surfaces) of his left ring finger. He underwent surgery on Saturday night and has been put in a splint,'' Cricket Wellington said in a tweet.

''It will be reviewed by a hand specialist in a week, with the aim to be available for the back end of the Super Smash,'' it added.

The 30-year-old all-rounder had featured in five of his team's six matches so far, scoring 65 runs and taking eight wickets at an average of 16.25. He played Saturday's Super Smash match against Canterbury and top-scored with 49 to lead Wellington to 154 for seven. But with the ball, he gave away 30 runs from 3.4 overs as Wellington suffered their first defeat of the season.

Neesham, who has mostly restricted himself to playing T20 cricket in recent months, has so far represented New Zealand in 12 Tests, 63 ODIs and 24 T20Is and scored 709, 1286 and 250 runs respectively, besides picking over 90 international wickets. He struggled for runs as well as wickets in the last IPL played in the UAE, managing only 19 runs and two wickets for Kings XI Punjab, who failed to qualify for the playoffs and finished sixth on the table.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

After long journey, Fiat Chrysler and PSA to seal merger to become Stellantis

Microsoft updates Surface tools with support for latest enterprise devices

Health News Roundup: Pfizer says it has second doses of COVID-19; Two COVID-19 cases on Australian Open flight and more

Researchers find better diet, glucose uptake in the brain lead to longer life in fruit flies

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

SC agrees to hear plea alleging inaction in preserving ancient monuments in Fatehpur Sikri

The Supreme Court has sought responses from the Centre and others on a plea which alleged inaction by authorities in preserving ancient monuments in Fatehpur Sikri and sought direction for implementing a plan for integrated development of t...

On Javed Akhtar's 76th birthday, here's looking back on some soul-stirring lyrics by the poet

A literary figure par excellence who touched many hearts through his soul-stirring writings, veteran poet, lyricist and screenwriter Javed Akhtar turned 76 on Sunday The Padma Shri, Padma Bhushan and National Award-winning poet has immortal...

Swiss to get Moderna vaccine in tranches until mid-year - Blick

Moderna will deliver 7.5 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine to Switzerland in batches in the months ahead, putting the country among the world leaders in inoculating its population, the head of Modernas European business said. We are working...

Parents of road accident victim entitled to compensation for loss of dependency: HC

Parents are dependent on their children at some stage of life and it would be inequitable to deny compensation to those who lost their ward in a road accident, the Delhi High Court has said.Justice J R Midha said even if parents are not dep...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021