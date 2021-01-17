Soccer-AC Milan's Calhanoglu and Hernandez test positive for coronavirus
AC Milan players Hakan Calhanoglu and Theo Hernandez have tested positive for coronavirus, the Serie A club said on Sunday. "The club promptly informed the health authorities.Reuters | Rome | Updated: 17-01-2021 16:06 IST | Created: 17-01-2021 16:06 IST
AC Milan players Hakan Calhanoglu and Theo Hernandez have tested positive for coronavirus, the Serie A club said on Sunday. The Turkish midfielder and French defender, who have played key roles in helping Milan take a three-point lead at the top of the standings, will miss Monday’s game away to Cagliari.
"AC Milan announces that Hakan Calhanoglu and Theo Hernandez tested positive for a molecular swab carried out yesterday to all the whole team, while all other test results were negative," a club statement read. "The club promptly informed the health authorities. The asymptomatic players remained in isolation at home.
"All the other team members will continue to be monitored closely according to the federal protocol."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
French police shut down huge party defying COVID-19 restrictions
Car bomb targeting Turkish company kills four in Somalia - ministry
Soccer-Pioli urges AC Milan to build on superb 2020 as title bid resumes
French police shut down rave party defying COVID-19 restrictions
Somalia's al Shabaab says behind Turkish company attack, four dead