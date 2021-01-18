Left Menu
NFL-Chiefs lose QB Mahomes to concussion, still reach AFC Championship

The reigning Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs beat the Cleveland Browns on Sunday to reach the AFC Championship, but it may have come at a cost as Patrick Mahomes was knocked out of the game during the third quarter due to a concussion.

Reuters | Updated: 18-01-2021 05:01 IST
The reigning Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs beat the Cleveland Browns on Sunday to reach the AFC Championship, but it may have come at a cost as Patrick Mahomes was knocked out of the game during the third quarter due to a concussion. With the winner of next week's game between the Chiefs and Buffalo Bills moving onto the Feb. 7 Super Bowl, all eyes will turn to Kansas City to see if quarterback Mahomes will be healthy enough to compete.

Mahomes, who was named the Most Valuable Player of last year's Super Bowl, appeared dazed after he got up from a hit midway through the third quarter before eventually jogging to the Chiefs' locker room where he was further evaluated. Prior to leaving the game, Mahomes had completed 21-of-30 passes for 255 yards and a touchdown.

The top-seeded Chiefs led 19-10 when Mahomes went down and held on to secure a 22-17 win and keep alive their hopes of a second consecutive trip to the Super Bowl.

