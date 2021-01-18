Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-'David beats Goliath' as Williams helps Bilbao claim Super Cup

Athletic Bilbao's Inaki Williams pointed to the story of David versus Goliath after he fired the Basque outfit to Spanish Super Cup glory in a 3-2 extra-time victory over Barcelona on Sunday.

Reuters | Seville | Updated: 18-01-2021 06:04 IST | Created: 18-01-2021 06:04 IST
Soccer-'David beats Goliath' as Williams helps Bilbao claim Super Cup

Athletic Bilbao's Inaki Williams pointed to the story of David versus Goliath after he fired the Basque outfit to Spanish Super Cup glory in a 3-2 extra-time victory over Barcelona on Sunday. Underdogs Bilbao had knocked out holders Real Madrid in their semi-final on Thursday and looked dead and buried in the final, trailing 2-1 as the clock struck 90 minutes.

However, substitute Asier Villalibre volleyed home to send the game to extra time, where Williams stole the show with a stunning curled effort worthy of winning any game. "In these past few days I've been coming back to the phrase from the bible that says David can beat Goliath and I think today was like that," Williams said.

"When you've got heart and show faith, everything is possible. We fought and worked like animals today and the effort brought the rewards for that, which at other times it hasn't." The 26-year-old Williams knows a thing or two about overcoming the odds, having been born in Bilbao to refugee parents who fled war-torn Africa to start a new life.

His humble upbringing is perhaps best reflected in his warrior spirit on the pitch. Williams has featured in 175 consecutive La Liga games for the Basque side, a run dating back to 2016. The record stands at 202, set by former Real Sociedad defender Jon Andoni Larranaga.

"We never gave up nor accepted defeat, and that sums up this club," he added. "We showed we're a top side and that we can compete against anyone. I'm delighted to have played my part. "We came to win, we were on top for long spells of the game and deservedly won the Super Cup."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Trump slams China's Huawei, halting shipments from Intel, others -sources

Brazil regulator to decide on emergency use of Sinovac, AstraZeneca vaccines

Brazil authorizes emergency use of Sinovac, AstraZeneca vaccines

Brazil clears emergency use of Sinovac, AstraZeneca vaccines, shots begin

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Biden may cancel Keystone XL pipeline permit as soon as his first day in office -source

U.S. President-elect Joe Biden is planning to cancel the permit for the 9 billion Keystone XL pipeline project as one of his first acts in office, and perhaps as soon as his first day, according to a source familiar with his thinking.Presid...

Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G launching today in India: Here's everything you need to know

Oppo will be launching the Reno 5 Pro 5G smartphone in India today at 1230 PM. Initially introduced in China, the handset is touted to be equipped with as the countrys first MediaTek Dimensity 1000 octa-core 5G chipset.As already confirmed ...

'It was a non-event': Pro-Trump protests quiet amid massive police presence across U.S.

Law enforcement officers far outnumbered protesters at state capitol grounds on Sunday, as few Trump supporters who believe the presidents false claim that he won the 2020 election turned out for what authorities feared could be violent dem...

Guatemalan forces clash with migrant caravan, Biden team seeks to halt exodus

Guatemalan security forces on Sunday used sticks and tear gas to beat back a large migrant caravan bound for the United States, just days before the advent of a new U.S. administration, which urged travelers to abandon the journey. Between ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021