Left Menu
Development News Edition

Calhanoglu, Hernandez test positive for coronavirus

AC Milan on Sunday announced that Hakan Calhanoglu and Theo Hernandez have tested positive for coronavirus.

ANI | Milan | Updated: 18-01-2021 08:58 IST | Created: 18-01-2021 08:58 IST
Calhanoglu, Hernandez test positive for coronavirus
AC Milan said both the players are asymptomatic and self-isolating at home. (Photo/ AC Milan Twitter) . Image Credit: ANI

AC Milan on Sunday announced that Hakan Calhanoglu and Theo Hernandez have tested positive for coronavirus. AC Milan said both the players are asymptomatic and self-isolating at home.

"AC Milan announces that Hakan Calhanoglu and Theo Hernandez tested positive for a molecular swab carried out yesterday to all the whole team, while all other test results were negative," the club said in a statement. "The Club promptly informed the health authorities. The asymptomatic players remained in isolation at home. All the other team members will continue to be monitored closely according to the federal protocol," it added.

AC Milan are currently preparing for the Serie A clash against Cagliari, slated to take place on Tuesday. The club's manager Stefano Pioli admitted that they are "two big absences" and said these are challenges that need to be faced with "determination and conviction".

"These are two big absences, but this is how it is this season. There are challenges and they can present themselves very quickly, and this is why we need to have a ready and complete team. So far, we've used our energy supplies well when we've been in emergency situations," the club's official website quoted Pioli as saying. "We've got important qualities that will allow us to play well. This season is an unusual one for everyone, up until a month ago I had the whole group at my disposal. Given the general situation and that we're playing so often, things like this can happen. This is why the Club has provided me with an excellent squad, both in terms of numbers and quality. These are challenges that need to be faced with determination and conviction," he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Trump slams China's Huawei, halting shipments from Intel, others -sources

Brazil regulator to decide on emergency use of Sinovac, AstraZeneca vaccines

Brazil authorizes emergency use of Sinovac, AstraZeneca vaccines

Brazil clears emergency use of Sinovac, AstraZeneca vaccines, shots begin

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Cricket-Australia push lead to 276 in fourth test decider

Australia stretched their lead to 276 runs in the fourth test decider against India in Brisbane on Monday before rain brought tea early with the hosts having reached 243 for seven. Tailender Pat Cummins was two not out, with Mitchell Starc ...

Parler's website is back online, but app still not in stores

The chief executive of social media platform Parler, popular with American right-wing users but which virtually vanished after the U.S. Capitol riot, posted a brief message on the companys website. Parlers app, however, remains offline.Hell...

China, Hong Kong stocks climb on upbeat GDP data

China and Hong Kong shares climbed on Monday, as investors cheered better-than-expected gross domestic product data GDP pointing to a solid recovery in the worlds second-largest economy. The CSI300 index rose 0.8 to 5,504.17 by the end of t...

NFL-Chargers appoint Rams defensive coordinator Staley as new head coach

The Los Angeles Chargers have named LA Rams defensive coordinator Brandon Staley as their new head coach, the National Football League team said on Sunday. The move comes after the Chargers ended Anthony Lynns four-year run as head coach fo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021