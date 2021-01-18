Left Menu
Development News Edition

ISL 7: Draw isn't good enough for us, says Ferrando

FC Goa head coach Juan Ferrando is not happy after being held to a draw by ATK Mohun Bagan and said "draw is not good enough for us".

ANI | Panaji (Goa) | Updated: 18-01-2021 09:00 IST | Created: 18-01-2021 09:00 IST
ISL 7: Draw isn't good enough for us, says Ferrando
FC Goa head coach Juan Ferrando (Photo/ Sportzpics). Image Credit: ANI

FC Goa head coach Juan Ferrando is not happy after being held to a draw by ATK Mohun Bagan and said "draw is not good enough for us". A late equaliser by youngster Ishan Pandita locked out a fitting 1-1 draw between FC Goa and ATK Mohun Bagan in the Indian Super League (ISL) at the Fatorda Stadium, here on Sunday. The Mariners took the lead after a brilliant freekick scored by Edu Garcia but substitute Pandita levelled the score for the Gaurs in the 84th minute.

"We had eight shots on target. It is wrong when we do not have any clear opportunities. But I think that the high press of my team was very good because ATK Mohun Bagan could not play," the Spaniard said at the post-match press conference. "In the midfield also the press was good. Just one detail, in transition we lost the ball and gave away the foul but the opponents scored a nice goal. We always want three points. We had more chances so at the end a draw is not good enough for us," Ferrando added.

This was Pandita's second goal of the season after the Indian forward's equaliser in a 2-1 win over Hyderabad FC last month. However, his head coach wants to see more from Pandita before making him a fixture in the starting XI. "I am talking with him every day. He is good in set-pieces and in positional attack but he needs to work ...The important thing for me is to help players like Ishan and Devendra (Murgaokar)," said Ferrando. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Trump slams China's Huawei, halting shipments from Intel, others -sources

Brazil regulator to decide on emergency use of Sinovac, AstraZeneca vaccines

Brazil authorizes emergency use of Sinovac, AstraZeneca vaccines

Brazil clears emergency use of Sinovac, AstraZeneca vaccines, shots begin

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Further relocations only after translocated tigers settle down in new habitat: NTCA

The tiger relocation project in Uttarakhand will be taken further only after two tigers, one male and the other female, that were relocated recently from Corbett to Rajaji Tiger Reserve settle down completely in their new habitat, the NTCA ...

China's Q4 GDP growth beats f'cast, ends 2020 in solid position after COVID-19 shock

Chinas economy grew at a faster-than-expected pace in the fourth quarter of last year, ending a rough coronavirus-stricken 2020 in remarkably good shape and remained solidly poised to expand further this year. Gross domestic product GDP exp...

Cricket-Australia push lead to 276 in fourth test decider

Australia stretched their lead to 276 runs in the fourth test decider against India in Brisbane on Monday before rain brought tea early with the hosts having reached 243 for seven. Tailender Pat Cummins was two not out, with Mitchell Starc ...

Parler's website is back online, but app still not in stores

The chief executive of social media platform Parler, popular with American right-wing users but which virtually vanished after the U.S. Capitol riot, posted a brief message on the companys website. Parlers app, however, remains offline.Hell...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021