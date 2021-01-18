Left Menu
Development News Edition

Don't know how many times they fouled him, it's normal to react: Koeman defends Messi

Barcelona manager Ronald Koeman defended Lionel Messi, who received a red card during the Supercopa de Espana final against Athletic Club, saying that it was a "normal" reaction from the Argentine as the opponents fouled him many times.

ANI | Seville | Updated: 18-01-2021 14:16 IST | Created: 18-01-2021 14:16 IST
Don't know how many times they fouled him, it's normal to react: Koeman defends Messi
Ronald Koeman with Lionel Messi (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Barcelona manager Ronald Koeman defended Lionel Messi, who received a red card during the Supercopa de Espana final against Athletic Club, saying that it was a "normal" reaction from the Argentine as the opponents fouled him many times. The red card was shown to Messi for violent conduct on Asier Villalibre, an incident that was spotted by the VAR, near the end of the clash. Messi was sent off for the first time in his Barcelona career.

"I can understand what Messi did. I don't know how many times they fouled him, and it's normal to react when they keep trying to foul you as a player who is looking to dribble with the ball, but I need to see it again properly," Goal.com quoted Koeman as saying. During the match, Barcelona's Antoine Griezmann scored a brace but it was not enough for the club to win the Supercopa de Espana final as Athletic Club clinched the title with a 3-2 win here on Monday.

Griezmann scored the opening goal of the match, putting Barcelona ahead in the 40th minute. However, the lead lasted for just two minutes as Oscar de Marcos netted an equaliser. Griezmann then found the back of the net in the 70th minute with Barcelona again taking the lead. Athletic Club's Villalibre levelled the scores in the 90th minute before Inaki Williams scored the winning goal three minutes later.

Koeman admitted that he is disappointed with the result while stressing that his side has to be more "forceful in defence". "We are sad, disappointed by the result. We played the final to win and not to lose that, yes, but there is no time to get off. We'll be playing soon, there's a cup and a league, there's no time for regrets. We have done positive things, we have improved. We have failed in the goals received," he said.

"We have to be more forceful in defence. We must defend better in the area and not let the opponents think, they cannot control, turn and shoot easily. We can improve. My work, I give the maximum I can. My work is not very good if we had won, nor very bad for losing. We are on the way, there are positive things, although losing today is very hard," Koeman added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Trump slams China's Huawei, halting shipments from Intel, others -sources

Brazil regulator to decide on emergency use of Sinovac, AstraZeneca vaccines

Brazil authorizes emergency use of Sinovac, AstraZeneca vaccines

Brazil clears emergency use of Sinovac, AstraZeneca vaccines, shots begin

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Entertainment News Roundup: Amazon faces backlash from Indian ruling party lawmakers over web series 'Tandav'; Liam Neeson's 'The Marksman' ends 'Wonder Woman 1984' reign and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.Amazon faces backlash from Indian ruling party lawmakers over web series TandavA local official from Indias ruling Hindu nationalist party on Sunday registered a police complaint a...

WhatsApp delays enforcement of updated privacy policy to May 15 amid backlash

Instant messaging application WhatsApp has decided to delay the deployment of its privacy terms by three months, following backlash from users. According to Mashable, as it stands, the new data-sharing policy wont be enforced until May 15,...

Racold Wins the Most Prestigious BEE Award for the 10th Time

Bureau of Energy Efficiency recognizes Racold under electric storage water heater categoryMumbai, Maharashtra, India Business Wire IndiaRacold, Indias largest provider of water heating solutions, has added yet another milestone to its cred...

Two arrested for bank fraud

Two men were arrested in connection with a case of bank fraud in central Delhis Karol Bagh, police said on Monday.The accused Anurag 22 and his accomplice Anil Kumar 29 used to steal cheques from different banks and forge names and account ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021