Jharkhand prevail over Hyderabad in super over

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 18-01-2021 17:05 IST | Created: 18-01-2021 17:05 IST
Jharkhand saw off the challenge of Hyderabad via a super over in an Elite Group 'B' match of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy T20 tournament here on Monday.

Jharkhand opted to field after winning the toss and restricted Hyderabad to 139 for eight in 20 overs, with left-arm medium-pacer Vikash Singh and right-arm medium-pacer Vivekanand Tiwary picking up three wickets each.

B Sandeep (37, 34 balls, 4 fours) was the top-scorer while Himalay Agarwal and Buddhi Rahul contributed 26 each as Hyderabad posted a modest score.

In reply, Jharkhand started in earnest with skipper Ishan Kishan (27) and Utkarsh Singh (29) going on the attack. The dismissal of Kishan by T Ravi Teja did not seem to deter Utkarsh and Virat Singh, who went for their shots.

Right-arm medium-pacer Ajay Dev Goud (4/22) struck three quick blows and reduced Jharkhand to 78 for four and despite some late hitting by Kushal Singh (24) and Anukul Roy (30, 13 balls, 3 sixes), the team lost its way again and finished on 139 for nine.

In the super over, Kishan smacked two sixes off C Rakshann Reddy while Roy hoisted one over the boundary as Jharkhand ended up with 23 runs. Hyderabad could only muster 14 for one.

Jharkhand are in third place with 12 points after completing their engagements in the group while Hyderabad are fifth with 4 points. Odisha beat Assam by four wickets to finish at the bottom with one win.

Tamil Nadu, who have so far won all their four games, meet hosts Bengal (three wins from four games) in the final Group B match.

Brief scores: At Jadavpur University Campus: Assam 148 for 5 in 20 overs (Riyan Parag 42, Rajjakuddin Ahmed 32) lost to Odisha 154 for 6 in 19 overs (Subhransu Senapati 64) by four wickets. Odisha: 4 points, Assam: 0.

At Eden Gardens: Hyderabad 139 for 9 in 20 overs (B Sandeep 37, Himalay Agarwal 26, Rahul Buddhi 26, Vivekanand Tiwari 3/25, Vikash Singh 3/36) tied Jharkhand 139 for 9 in 20 overs (Utkarsh Singh 29, Anukul Roy 28, Ishan Kishan 27, Ajay Dev Goud 4/22). Super over: Jharkhand 23/0 beat Hyderabad 14/1. Jharkhand: 4 points, Hyderabad: 0.

