Left Menu
Development News Edition

Trippier's ban resumes after FIFA rejects Atletico's appeal

PTI | Zurich | Updated: 18-01-2021 17:49 IST | Created: 18-01-2021 17:49 IST
Trippier's ban resumes after FIFA rejects Atletico's appeal

Kieran Trippier's ban from playing for Atletico Madrid will resume after FIFA on Monday rejected the Spanish club's appeal against the defender's punishment for breaching betting rules being applied worldwide by the English Football Association.

Spanish league leader Atletico succeeded two weeks ago in getting FIFA to pause Trippier's 10-week ban that was imposed in December and runs through Feb. 28.

But FIFA announced Monday that its appeal committee had dismissed Atletico's case.

“As a consequence, the decision of the FIFA disciplinary committee passed on 23 December 2020 is confirmed, extending sanctions imposed on the player by the English FA to have worldwide effect,” FIFA said in a statement.

The England international was punished by the FA for passing information on his 2019 transfer from Tottenham to Atletico to be used by friends to bet on.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Trump slams China's Huawei, halting shipments from Intel, others -sources

Brazil regulator to decide on emergency use of Sinovac, AstraZeneca vaccines

Brazil clears emergency use of Sinovac, AstraZeneca vaccines, shots begin

Brazil authorizes emergency use of Sinovac, AstraZeneca vaccines

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Coal scam: Senior cop quizzed by CBI

The anti-corruption branch ofthe CBI on Monday quizzed senior police officer Tathagata Basuin connection with the coal scam that runs into severalthousands of crores, sources in the agency said.Basu, the deputy commissioner of Chandannagore...

Uber, Lenskart partner with Road Transport and Highways ministry to offer free eye tests to drivers

Uber and Lenskart on Monday said they have partnered with Ministry of Road Transport and Highways MoRTH to promote road safety, and will offer free eye-tests and subsidised vision correction glasses to driver partners.Uber and Lenskart are ...

Germany's Scholz calls on Russia to release Navalny immediately

German Vice Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Monday called on the Russian government to immediately release Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, adding that his detention had been illegal.In Russia, the role of the state should have been to protect him ...

Norway to ease some COVID-19 restrictions, keep others

Norway will ease some coronavirus restrictions as extra measures in place for two weeks seem to have had the desired effect, Prime Minister Erna Solberg said on Monday, although she added that infection rates remained too high for comfort.T...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021