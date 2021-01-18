Left Menu
Development News Edition

Indian players have been tested to the cricketing and mental limits every turn, every minute: Gavaskar

Former India skipper Sunil Gavaskar on Monday heaped praises on the Indian team for showing "something extraordinary" in the ongoing Test series against Australia.

ANI | Brisbane | Updated: 18-01-2021 18:17 IST | Created: 18-01-2021 18:17 IST
Indian players have been tested to the cricketing and mental limits every turn, every minute: Gavaskar
Indian players celebrate the fall of an Australia wicket (Photo/ ICC Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Former India skipper Sunil Gavaskar on Monday heaped praise on the Indian team for showing "something extraordinary" in the ongoing Test series against Australia. Gavaskar said the Indians are truly proud of the team for showing great character irrespective of the result of the fourth Test at The Gabba. The visitors need 324 runs on the final day with 10 wickets in the bag to win a Test at Australia's fortress -- The Gabba.

A win will see the 'injury-ravaged' Indians register back-to-back series wins on Australian soil and a draw will see them retain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy against all odds. But the pitch isn't getting any better at The Gabba and with the odd-ball misbehaving after hitting the cracks, the Indian batsmen need to ensure that they keep the scoreboard moving at every given opportunity. "It doesn't matter what happens here at the Gabba... We Indians can and will be truly proud of our cricketers. I have led Indian teams on tours of Australia and know first-hand just how challenging it can be. But what we have witnessed in the series is something extraordinary," Gavaskar said while commentating on Channel Seven.

"Resolve, fortitude and fighting spirit displayed by the team has been inspiring. Most have been away from home and in quarantine for over five months. They have been routed in the most crushing way with the world watching. They have seen friends battered and broken. They have been tested to the cricketing and mental limits every turn, every minute. Even under the most intense strain, they have never stopped fighting. And they may still somehow manage to take the trophy home," he added. With rain playing spoilsport, the Indian openers Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill could face just 1.5 overs on the fourth evening before the umpires decided to call for early stumps. With Rohit unbeaten on 4 off 6 balls and Gill yet to score from the five balls he has faced, it will all be about starting afresh for the visitors on the final morning.

Earlier, it was poetic justice that Mohammed Siraj picked his maiden fifer as India dismissed Australia for 294 in their second innings. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Trump slams China's Huawei, halting shipments from Intel, others -sources

Brazil regulator to decide on emergency use of Sinovac, AstraZeneca vaccines

Brazil clears emergency use of Sinovac, AstraZeneca vaccines, shots begin

Brazil authorizes emergency use of Sinovac, AstraZeneca vaccines

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Coal scam: Senior cop quizzed by CBI

The anti-corruption branch ofthe CBI on Monday quizzed senior police officer Tathagata Basuin connection with the coal scam that runs into severalthousands of crores, sources in the agency said.Basu, the deputy commissioner of Chandannagore...

Uber, Lenskart partner with Road Transport and Highways ministry to offer free eye tests to drivers

Uber and Lenskart on Monday said they have partnered with Ministry of Road Transport and Highways MoRTH to promote road safety, and will offer free eye-tests and subsidised vision correction glasses to driver partners.Uber and Lenskart are ...

Germany's Scholz calls on Russia to release Navalny immediately

German Vice Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Monday called on the Russian government to immediately release Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, adding that his detention had been illegal.In Russia, the role of the state should have been to protect him ...

Norway to ease some COVID-19 restrictions, keep others

Norway will ease some coronavirus restrictions as extra measures in place for two weeks seem to have had the desired effect, Prime Minister Erna Solberg said on Monday, although she added that infection rates remained too high for comfort.T...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021