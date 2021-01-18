Left Menu
Pak vs SA: Getting selected into Test squad is a celebratory moment, says Ghulam

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Kamran Ghulam not only broke the record for most runs in a single Quaid-e-Azam Trophy this season, but he also earned the recognition of being named the Domestic Cricketer of the Year in recently held PCB's Annual Awards. Taking note of this performance, the batsman was named in Pakistan's squad for the upcoming Test series against South Africa.

18-01-2021
PCB logo . Image Credit: ANI

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Kamran Ghulam not only broke the record for most runs in a single Quaid-e-Azam Trophy this season, but he also earned the recognition of being named the Domestic Cricketer of the Year in recently held PCB's Annual Awards. Taking note of this performance, the batsman was named in Pakistan's squad for the upcoming Test series against South Africa. The right-handed batsman is one of the nine uncapped players named in Pakistan's 20-member squad for the two Test-match series against South Africa starting from January 26 at the National Stadium, Karachi.

The 25-year-old scored 1,249 runs in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2020-21 at an average of 62.45. He scored five centuries and as many half-centuries, with 166 his best score. Overall Kamran has scored 2,413 runs in 31 first-class matches, his runs tally includes nine centuries and 11 half centuries at an average of 50.27. "Getting into the 20-player squad out of a population of 220 million people in a historic series is something for me and my family to celebrate and enjoy. I am glad that domestic cricket is being valued and respected, and my selection will give a boost to other domestic players to perform and progress to the international stage," said Ghulam in an official PCB release.

"At the end of the day, 11 best and most suited players will feature in the first Test, but the remaining nine will continue to enjoy being part of the elite group, considered good enough to represent Pakistan," he added. Ghulam was also picked in the Pakistan U19 squad for the tour of England in 2013 following which he got selected in the Asia Cup U19 tournament the same year.

In the Asia Cup, Kamran scored 217 from five matches at an average of 72.33. He struck one century and one half-century; with an unbeaten 102 his highest score in the tournament final against India. Pakistan squad for Tests against South Africa: Abid Ali, Abdullah Shafique, Imran Butt, Azhar Ali, Babar Azam (captain), Fawad Alam, Kamran Ghulam, Salman Ali Agha, Saud Shakeel, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (vice-captain), Sarfaraz Ahmed, Nauman Ali, Sajid Khan, Yasir Shah, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Tabish Khan. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

