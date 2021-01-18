Left Menu
Development News Edition

Eng series selection: Virat, Ishant set to be back; all eyes on Bumrah, Ashwin's fitness

PTI | Sydney | Updated: 18-01-2021 20:47 IST | Created: 18-01-2021 20:47 IST
Eng series selection: Virat, Ishant set to be back; all eyes on Bumrah, Ashwin's fitness

Skipper Virat Kohli will be back in action after a well-deserved paternity break while senior pacer Ishant Sharma will return after an injury layoff to headline the pace attack when the Indian team for the first two Test matches against England is picked on Tuesday.

Jasprit Bumrah and Ravichandran Ashwin, who could not play the Brisbane Test due to abdominal strain and back spasms respectively, are expected to be available after an extended period of rest before the four-Test series beginning in Chennai from February 5.

However, Mohammed Shami (fractured forearm), Ravidra Jadeja (fractured thumb), Umesh Yadav (calf muscle tear) and Hanuma Vihari (grade 2 muscle tear) will not be available for selection.

The new selection committee, led by Chetan Sharma, aren't expected to spring too many surprises as most of the fit and available players currently in Australia are automatic picks.

The Indian squad will have to enter the bio-bubble on January 27 and with both Test matches in Chennai, the BCCI has decided to name a squad for the first two games (February 5-9 and 13-17) and the squad strength will be around 16-18 along with a few net bowlers.

Ishant, who was out with a side strain, had recently made comeback to competituve cricket with Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and looked in good rhythm. Along with Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj, the three will man the pace attack with Shardul Thakur and T Natarajan as reserve pacers.

In the spin department, Jadeja's like for like replacement will be Shahbaz Nadeem, who had played a Test match against South Africa in 2019. With Ashwin likely to be available and Washington Sundar having a dream debut, the slow bowling department also looks settled with Kuldeep Yadav as the back-up wrist spinner.

The two wicketkeepers will be Rishabh Pant and Wriddhiman Saha while for the reserve batsman's slot, Mayank Agarwal and KL Rahul will be vying for a single slot.

Prithvi Shaw is likely to be dropped and will have to go back to domestic cricket and prove himself.

Agarwal is likely to get the nod as the selectors and team management might want KL Rahul, who had a wrist sprain, to play some Vijay Hazare Trophy and get ready for the white ball leg of the series in March.

The meeting will be held 5 pm IST.

Likely Selections Openers (3): Shubman Gill, Rohit Sharma, Mayank Agarwal (reserve) Middle-order (3): Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (captain), Ajinkya Rahane (vc) Wicketkeepers (2): Wriddhiman Saha, Rishabh Pant All-rounder: Washington Sundar Pacers (5) : Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj, T Natarajan Spinners: Ravichandran Ashwin, Shahbaz Nadeem, Kuldeep Yadav.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Trump slams China's Huawei, halting shipments from Intel, others -sources

Brazil regulator to decide on emergency use of Sinovac, AstraZeneca vaccines

Brazil authorizes emergency use of Sinovac, AstraZeneca vaccines

Brazil clears emergency use of Sinovac, AstraZeneca vaccines, shots begin

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Facebook bows to Turkish demand to name local representative

Facebook has started the process of assigning a legal representative in Turkey to comply with a law governing social media companies, Turkeys official Anadolu news agency said Monday.The law, which passed in July, requires social media comp...

South African cricketers pleased with security in Pakistan

South African cricketers have set aside pre-tour security concerns and want to focus on their first test series in Pakistan in 14 years.South Africa is the first of the top five cricketing nations to tour Pakistan since the 2009 terrorist a...

Euro zone mulls how to prevent COVID driving its economies apart

Euro zone finance ministers were discussing on Monday how to best design and coordinate economic plans to recover from the COVID-19 crisis, while the European Commission said the pandemic was exacerbating economic imbalances within the bloc...

Uttarakhand records 120 fresh COVID-19 cases, 6 more deaths

Uttarakhands COVID-19 tally surged to 94,923 on Monday with 120 fresh infections while the death toll climbed to 1,617 as six more people succumbed to the disease, a state health department bulletin said.Nainital district reported the highe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021