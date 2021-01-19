Thailand Open: PV Sindhu, Kidambi Srikanth march into 2nd round

Left Menu
India's ace shuttler PV Sindhu on Tuesday progressed to the second round of the ongoing Thailand Open after a comfortable win over Busanan Ongbamrungphan.

ANI | Bangkok | Updated: 19-01-2021 12:09 IST | Created: 19-01-2021 12:09 IST
Indian shuttlers PV Sindhu and Kidambi Srikanth (Photo/BAI Media Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

India's ace shuttler PV Sindhu on Tuesday progressed to the second round of the ongoing Thailand Open after a comfortable win over Busanan Ongbamrungphan. The Olympic silver medallist Sindhu dominated Thailand's Busanan throughout, winning the 43-minute long match 21-17, 21-13 to book her place in the next round.

In another match, shuttler Kidambi Srikanth sailed into the second round of the tournament after a dominating win over Thailand's Sitthikom Thammasin. For Kidambi, it was an easy win as he thrashed Sitthikom in two consecutive sets (21-11, 21-11) to seal the 38-minute long match.

However, Sourabh Verma failed to cross the opening hurdle, losing to World No 6 Anthony Ginting from Indonesia 16-21, 11-21 in two straight sets. Shuttler Parupalli Kashyap, who had retired in the third game of his first-round match against Canada's Anthony Ho-Shue last week, wasn't able to continue his match on Tuesday.

Kashyap retired in the first game in his match against Danish badminton player Rasmus Gemke to bow of the Thailand Open. (ANI)

