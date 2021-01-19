Left Menu
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 19-01-2021 16:00 IST | Created: 19-01-2021 15:52 IST
Historic moment:Pawar on India's win in Test against Australia
NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Tuesdaycongratulated the Indian cricket team for its ''fabulous''victory against Australia in the fourth and final Test matchat Brisbane.

Pawar, the former president of the InternationalCricket Council (ICC), termed it as a ''historic moment'' as theinjury-plagued Indian team chased down 328 in the final Testto end Australia's 32-year unbeaten run at the Gabba,Brisbane.

India clinched the series 2-1 to retain the covetedBorder-Gavaskar trophy.

''Congratulations #TeamIndia for this fabulous victory!Historic moment for Indian cricket as India beat theAustralians in Test Cricket at the Gabba, Brisbane after 32years. Well done! #IndiavsAustralia,'' Pawar tweeted.

The Indian team, driven by its courageous youngsters,pulled off an exhilarating three-wicket win over Australia inthe fourth Test to claim the series.

After the win, the Board of Control for Cricket inIndia (BCCI) announced a Rs 5 crore bonus for the Indiancricket team.

