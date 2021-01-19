Left Menu
Development News Edition

Motor racing-Nissany handed more F1 practice sessions with Williams

"As a team, we were very happy with the contributions Roy made both through his work on-track and in the simulator at Grove, which all aided the lap time gains we were able to make with the FW43," team boss Simon Roberts said in a statement. The former champions failed to score a point last year, finishing last overall.

Reuters | London | Updated: 19-01-2021 16:04 IST | Created: 19-01-2021 15:56 IST
Motor racing-Nissany handed more F1 practice sessions with Williams
Representative image. Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Israeli driver Roy Nissany will have a day of pre-season testing and take part in three Friday practice sessions for Williams this season, the struggling Formula One team said on Tuesday. Nissany, 26, ended up 19th in Formula Two last year after finishing 22nd in 2019 but Williams, who changed ownership last August, said he would continue in the role of official test driver.

He took part in free practice in the Spanish, Italian and Bahrain Grands Prix last year as well as the post-season test in Abu Dhabi. "As a team, we were very happy with the contributions Roy made both through his work on-track and in the simulator at Grove, which all aided the lap time gains we were able to make with the FW43," team boss Simon Roberts said in a statement.

The former champions failed to score a point last year, finishing last overall. The season begins in Bahrain on March 28.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Tata Motors ties up with private lenders for commercial vehicles financing

U.S. Senator Hawley finds new publisher after Capitol attack backlash

Centrica CFO Ford steps down after 7 months in charge

Uzbekistan to buy 100,000 doses of Pfizer, BioNTech vaccine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Third time lucky: Joe Biden to be sworn in as US President on Wednesday

With a promise to heal America, which in recent months witnessed a chaotic election and messy transition of power, Joseph R Biden will take the oath to become the 46th president of the United States on Wednesday. Biden, who is known around ...

Govt declares Subhas Chandra Bose birth anniversary as 'Parakram Diwas'

The government has decided to observe January 23 as Parakram Diwas to commemorate the birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, Union minister Prahlad Singh Patel said on Tuesday.Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate in the f...

Arunachal seeks Central fund to improve connectivity, border area infra

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu has sought the Centres assistance for improvement of road connectivity and development of border areas, an official release said on Tuesday.The chief minister who called on Prime minister Narendr...

Series win against Australia proves we have talent in abundance: BCCI VP Rajeev Shukla

Rajeev Shukla, the vice president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India BCCI has said the series win against Australia proves India has cricketing talent in abundance. On Tuesday, Australias fortress -- The Gabba -- was finally breac...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021