Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ind vs Aus: For Ajinkya to take over the way he did was simply unreal, says coach Shastri

India head coach Ravi Shastri believes that opener Shubman Gill's knock had set the platform for India's win at The Gabba before Rishabh Pant's heroics came in handy to help the visitors clinch a remarkable Test series win on Tuesday.

ANI | Brisbane | Updated: 19-01-2021 16:44 IST | Created: 19-01-2021 16:44 IST
Ind vs Aus: For Ajinkya to take over the way he did was simply unreal, says coach Shastri
India batsman Shubman Gill hit a patient 91 at the top of the innings. (Image: BCCI's Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

India head coach Ravi Shastri believes that opener Shubman Gill's knock had set the platform for India's win at The Gabba before Rishabh Pant's heroics came in handy to help the visitors clinch a remarkable Test series win on Tuesday. Gill had taken on the Australian bowlers smashing 20 runs off a Mitchell Starc over, hitting three consecutive boundaries, to set the tone at the top of the innings. Pant then played a responsible knock of 89 to help India breach Australia's fortress.

Coach Shastri praised Gill for his outstanding knock in the second essay and said Pant was always chasing the target in his mind. "I think right from the beginning, we had a chat with Jinks (Rahane) and support staff that let's play normal cricket and natural game. Don't put or try and manufacture something but try and set the game up. Take it session by session and then if you have wickets in hand then you can take it," Shastri told the media during the virtual press conference.

"But the innings Gill played really set the platform for the win because it was an outstanding innings. He is on his first tour of Australia, bouncy Gabba track. He got the momentum going and then there was Rishabh Pant you cannot change his style of playing in his mind he was always chasing. He had some other ideas," he added. Gill fell nine runs short of his maiden Test hundred but made sure India was right on track to win the series decider before his departure. Ajinkya Rahane captained the side in regular skipper Virat Kohli's absence as he was granted paternity leave by the BCCI.

Talking about the team's character in the absence of Kohli, Shastri said, "Feeling defeated is one thing but giving up isn't in our vocabulary, the team showed it. Virat may not be here but his character & personality stamp is there for everyone to see in the team. For Ajinkya to take over the way he did was simply unreal." With this classic victory over Australia, India has moved to the top of the ICC World Test Championship standings. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Tata Motors ties up with private lenders for commercial vehicles financing

U.S. Senator Hawley finds new publisher after Capitol attack backlash

Centrica CFO Ford steps down after 7 months in charge

Uzbekistan to buy 100,000 doses of Pfizer, BioNTech vaccine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Oxford University’s new mega centre to combat global antibiotic resistance

The University of Oxford on Tuesday announced a major 100 million pound donation by British chemicals multinational Ineos to create a world-leading institute to combat the silent pandemic of worldwide resistance to antibiotics.Antimicrobial...

Police officer, suspect killed after armed standoff in Ohio

An Ohio city on Tuesday was mourning a police officer who died after an hours-long armed standoff ended in gunfire and also claimed the life of a suspect, police said.Toledo Police Officer Brandon Stalker, 24, was shot and killed Monday whe...

Thailand court sentences woman to 43 years in prison for insulting monarchy

Breaking all its previous records, the Criminal Court of Thailand on Tuesday sentenced a woman to over 43 years in jail for sharing clips deemed insulting to the monarchy. According to Bangkok Post, the court had initially sentenced the wom...

Man sentenced to life in jail till death for raping three minor girls

A 27-year-old man was sentenced to life in jail till death for raping three five-to-nine-year-old girls in his village under Simliya police station area of Kota district over three years ago.A special court set up under provisions of the Pr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021