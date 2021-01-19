Nitish bowled over by India s Test win

Team Indias stunning victoryagainst Australia in the fourth and final Test match at Gabbaon Tuesday left Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar bowled over.

Kumar, whose love for news has been legendary, thoughenthusiasm for cricket remains little known, came out with anexultant statement within minutes of the nail-biting finishwhich helped the visiting team clinch the Border-GavaskarTrophy.

''It was a testimony to the players hard work, vigourand remarkable patience'', the chief minister said.

