Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ridhima looks to maintain winning form in Chennai

She will face a strong challenge from the likes of Vani Kapoor, Pranavi Urs, Amandeep Drall and young Hitaashee Bakshi among others in the second leg. The purse for the second week running will be Rs 10 lakhs.Ridhima, who was not in the form she would have liked to be in when the Tour resumed in December, has since continued to work hard on various aspects of her game.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 19-01-2021 19:08 IST | Created: 19-01-2021 19:08 IST
Ridhima looks to maintain winning form in Chennai

Ridhima Dilawari would look to keep her winning momentum going when she tees off at the second leg of the Hero Women's Pro Golf Tour at TNGF's Cosmo Golf Course, here on Wednesday.

Ridhima, winner of the first leg by a whopping five shots, shot all three rounds under par at the Prestige Golfshire in Bengaluru. She will face a strong challenge from the likes of Vani Kapoor, Pranavi Urs, Amandeep Drall and young Hitaashee Bakshi among others in the second leg. The purse for the second week running will be Rs 10 lakhs.

Ridhima, who was not in the form she would have liked to be in when the Tour resumed in December, has since continued to work hard on various aspects of her game. She was unable to go for the China LPGA Tour 2020 for which she had qualified but that didn't deter her from working on her game. ''Apart from putting and other aspects, I have also been trying to work on the mental aspect a little bit and trying to get myself to score a little better. ''I think even if you get everything right in practice and the swing is looking good, it is a different thing to put it all together and shoot a good score so I've been trying to focus a lot on that and try to make as many birdies as possible,'' Ridhima said. It showed at Bengaluru's Prestige Golfshire as she shot 71-67-71 and won by a big margin of five shots.

Among others showing good form in Bengaluru were Pranavi Urs (73-71-70) and Vani Kapoor (72-74-70). One player who had a surprising dip in form was Amandeep Drall, the leader on the combined 2020-2021 Hero Order of Merit. Winner of two events in 2020, Amandeep started well with 71 but her 78-75 in the second and third rounds saw her finish T-9, a low finish for the normally consistent Panchkula professional.

Hitaashee Bakshi, winner of the last event in 2020, finished tied sixth last week, and will also be looking at getting back to the winner's circle.

Two amateurs, Disha Kavery, who was fourth and Sneha Sharan, who was tied sixth, will be adding to their experiences as they tee up again this week.

Ridhima will go out in the first three-ball alongside Rhea Purvi Saravanan and Mehar Atwal. Another marquee group will be Pranavi Urs, Amandeep Drall and Rhea Jha while Vani will play with promising amateur Avani Prashanth and the most recent professional Durga Nittur.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Tata Motors ties up with private lenders for commercial vehicles financing

U.S. Senator Hawley finds new publisher after Capitol attack backlash

Centrica CFO Ford steps down after 7 months in charge

Uzbekistan to buy 100,000 doses of Pfizer, BioNTech vaccine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Congress in Karnataka to lay siege to Raj Bhavan tomorrow

The Karnataka unit of Congresswill lay siege to Raj Bhavan on Wednesday against the threecontentious farm laws, Congress state chief D K Shivakumarsaid on Tuesday.Tomorrow Wednesday we are laying siege to the RajBhavan against the three law...

2 people seek to be made party in SC case against UP, U'khand laws on conversion

Two people moved the Supreme Court Tuesday seeking to be made party in matter related to controversial new laws of Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand regulating religious conversions due to inter-faith marriages.The apex court earlier this month...

Two more COVID-19 deaths in Rajasthan, toll climbs to 2,752

Rajasthan recorded two more fatalities due to the novel coronavirus on Tuesday, taking the COVID-19 death toll in the state to 2,752, according to a health department bulletin.The state also reported 209 new cases on Tuesday. The total numb...

Haryana minister Vij demands removal of 'Tandav’ from Amazon platform

Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij on Tuesday said Amazon Prime Videos political saga Tandav should be removed from the digital platform, saying it had allegedly hurt the sentiments of Hindu community.Talking to media persons here, he said the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021