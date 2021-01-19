Left Menu
Development News Edition

Lionel Messi suspended 2 matches for hitting opponent

PTI | Barcelona | Updated: 19-01-2021 19:23 IST | Created: 19-01-2021 19:23 IST
Lionel Messi suspended 2 matches for hitting opponent

The Spanish soccer federation suspended Lionel Messi for two matches on Tuesday after he hit an opponent in an incident away from the ball in the Spanish Super Cup final.

The Barcelona forward was facing a suspension of up to 12 matches for swinging his arm at an Athletic Bilbao player at the end of the team's 3-2 loss on Sunday.

The federation's competition committee did not deem the incident to be severe and applied a less severe penalty against the player.

After passing the ball out to the left flank, Messi swung his right arm at the head of Athletic forward Asier Villalibre as they ran toward the box. Villalibre immediately fell to the ground and after a video review, Messi was given his first red card in 753 appearances for Barcelona.

Referee Gil Manzano said in his match report that Messi hit his opponent with “excessive force” while the ball was not near him.

Messi will miss Barcelona's match against third-division club Cornellà in the Copa del Rey and against Elche in the Spanish league.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Tata Motors ties up with private lenders for commercial vehicles financing

U.S. Senator Hawley finds new publisher after Capitol attack backlash

Centrica CFO Ford steps down after 7 months in charge

Uzbekistan to buy 100,000 doses of Pfizer, BioNTech vaccine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Haryana minister Vij demands removal of 'Tandav’ from Amazon platform

Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij on Tuesday said Amazon Prime Videos political saga Tandav should be removed from the digital platform, saying it had allegedly hurt the sentiments of Hindu community.Talking to media persons here, he said the ...

Soccer-Barca's Messi given two-game ban for Super Cup red card

Barcelona captain Lionel Messi has escaped a lengthy ban for lashing out at Athletic Bilbaos Asier Villalibre in Sundays Spanish Super Cup final defeat and will only serve a two-game suspension.The Spanish soccer federation RFEF said on Tue...

Congress in Karnataka to lay siege to Raj Bhavan tomorrow

The Karnataka unit of Congresswill lay siege to Raj Bhavan on Wednesday against the threecontentious farm laws, Congress state chief D K Shivakumarsaid on Tuesday.Tomorrow Wednesday we are laying siege to the RajBhavan against the three law...

'Tandav' makers say they will make changes to web series following controversy

The cast and crew of Amazon Prime Video series Tandav on Tuesday said they have decided to implement changes to the political drama to address concerns.Tandav, a nine-episode political thriller starring Bollywood A-listers Saif Ali Khan, Di...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021