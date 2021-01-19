Left Menu
Last couple of months have been surreal, playing Test cricket was a dream: Natarajan

As India won the Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia 2-1 on Tuesday, pacer T Natarajan said that playing Test cricket for the country was always his dream.

19-01-2021
India pacer T Natarajan (Photo/ T Natarajan Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

As India won the Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia 2-1 on Tuesday, pacer T Natarajan said that playing Test cricket for the country was always his dream. On Tuesday, Australia's fortress -- The Gabba -- was finally breached. It took 32 years and two months, but the unthinkable was achieved as an injury-ravaged young Indian team beat Australia by three wickets against all odds to take the series 2-1.

"The last couple of months have been surreal. My time with #TeamIndia has been the best of my life. Playing Test cricket for India was a dream. We have overcome many hurdles on this tour to win this series. Overwhelmed with your support," Natarajan tweeted. Natarajan was chosen as a net bowler for the Australia series, but the left-armer went on to represent the country in all three formats of the game.

In his debut Test, Natarajan also went on to take three wickets, including the likes of Marnus Labuschagne and Matthew Wade in the first innings. The last time a visiting team came out triumphant from the Brisbane Cricket Ground was back in November 1988 when the mighty West Indian outfit under the leadership of Viv Richards thrashed Allan Border's team by 9 wickets.

Virat Kohli had also returned home after the first Test as he along with wife Anushka Sharma were expecting the birth of their first child. Kohli announced that they have been blessed with a baby girl on the very day when the Indian team played out of its skin to draw the third Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground. In the first Test against Australia, India was bundled out for 36 and there were many pundits who said the visiting team will face a 4-0 drubbing. But proving every critic wrong, the Ajinkya Rahane-led side registered famous victories at Melbourne and Brisbane. The side also recorded a famous draw at Sydney and at every step of the way, this line-up overcame adversity. (ANI)

