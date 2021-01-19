Left Menu
Soccer-Bayern to face either Al Duhail or Al Ahly in Club World Cup

European champions Bayern Munich will meet either Qatar's Al Duhail or Egyptian side Al Ahly in the semi-finals of FIFA's Club World Cup, after Tuesday's draw in Zurich.

Reuters | Updated: 19-01-2021 21:08 IST
European champions Bayern Munich will meet either Qatar's Al Duhail or Egyptian side Al Ahly in the semi-finals of FIFA's Club World Cup, after Tuesday's draw in Zurich. Al Duhail and Al Ahly face each other in match three of the competition, which will be staged on Feb. 4.

Mexican side Tigres UANL have been drawn against South Korea's Ulsan Hyundai in match two, with the winners going on to face the winner of this year's Copa Libertadores between Brazilian sides Santos and Palmeiras in the other semi-final. The 2020 edition of the tournament, which was originally scheduled for December, is now being held from Feb. 1-11 in Qatar and brings together continental champions from across the world.

Auckland City, who were originally scheduled to play Al Duhail, withdrew from the tournament last week due to the COVID-19 pandemic and quarantine measures required by New Zealand's authorities. As a result, the Qatari side entered the tournament in the second round.

