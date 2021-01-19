Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cricket-South Africa rest leading players for Pakistan T20 series

Reuters | Cape Town | Updated: 19-01-2021 21:41 IST | Created: 19-01-2021 21:28 IST
Cricket-South Africa rest leading players for Pakistan T20 series
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

South Africa have selected a much-changed squad for their three-match Twenty20 series in Pakistan to allow members of the test side to prepare for a home series against Australia that is scheduled to start in April. The T20 matches will be played from Feb. 11-14 in Lahore and will feature very few of South Africa's leading players in the format, with the likes of Quinton de Kock, Rassie van der Dussen, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi and Anrich Nortje all returning home after the two-match test series.

The squad will instead be captained for the first time by Heinrich Klaasen, with uncapped seamer Okuhle Cele, wicketkeeper Ryan Rickleton and batsman Jacques Snyman all included. "The COVID-19 pandemic has compelled sporting bodies to find innovative ways of ensuring tours and sporting events take place as planned or with as little disruption to revised plans as possible," South Africa director of cricket Graeme Smith said in a media release on Tuesday.

"We are not exempt from that, and have had to do a bit of outside-of-the-box thinking to ensure that we are fully prepared for a home test tour against Australia, while having an exciting T20 series to complete in Pakistan." Squad:

Heinrich Klaasen (captain), Nandre Burger, Okuhle Cele, Junior Dala, Bjorn Fortuin, Reeza Hendricks, George Linde, Janneman Malan, David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Ryan Rickleton, Tabraiz Shamsi, Lutho Sipamla, Jon-Jon Smuts, Pite van Biljon, Glenton Stuurman, Jacques Snyman

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Tata Motors ties up with private lenders for commercial vehicles financing

Shell India starts LNG truck-loading unit at Hazira

U.S. Senator Hawley finds new publisher after Capitol attack backlash

Centrica CFO Ford steps down after 7 months in charge

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Complete civic renovations works by June-end: Maha CM to BMC

Maharashtra Chief Minister UddhavThackeray on Tuesday directed Mumbai civic officials tocomplete the beautification of pedestrian pathways, flyovers,and traffic islands, as well as toilet block, food hub and busstoprenovation works before t...

Brussels targets vaccinating at least 70% of EU adults by summer

European Union states should aim to vaccinate at least 70 of their adult populations against COVID-19 by the summer, the European Commission recommended on Tuesday.Each of the EUs 27 governments are managing their own vaccination campaigns,...

Macron opens door to France pulling some troops out of Sahel

President Emmanuel Macron opened the door on Tuesday to withdrawing some troops from Africas Sahel region, saying France could adjust its operations after successes against Islamist militants and the arrival of more European forces. France,...

Day 3: 8,833 healthcare workers vaccinated for COVID-19 in Rajasthan

Close to 9,000 healthcare workers were administered COVID-19 vaccine on the third day of the inoculation drive on Tuesday in Rajasthan, officials said.A total of 16,092 healthcare workers were to be vaccinated with the first stage vaccine a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021