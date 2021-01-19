Left Menu
Development News Edition

Australian media hails India's historic Test series win

Paines Sydney sledge backfired spectacularly on Tuesday as Rishabh Pant channelled Ben Stokes to career India to an incredible three-wicket victory in a classic fourth Test, tearing down the Gabba fortress after 33 years of Australian invincibility, the newspaper said.Wow. WOW.

PTI | Brisbane | Updated: 19-01-2021 21:54 IST | Created: 19-01-2021 21:54 IST
Australian media hails India's historic Test series win

The Australian media on Tuesday hailed India's stupendous Test series win here, terming it as one of the finest come-from-behind victories, with the Adelaide debacle culminating into ''Indian summer'' at the Gabba.

An injury-ravaged India beat Australia by three wickets in the series-deciding fourth Test here, a month after the Adelaide debacle where the visitors scored their lowest Test score of 36.

'The Australian' newspaper said India has performed a miracle by storming fortress Gabba, alluding to the home side's unbeaten record at the venue since 1988. ''A ragged, embattled and depleted group has embarrassed a full strength Australia,'' it said.

''If you're in a state of shock, don't worry, you're not alone... But India did just win the Border-Gavaskar series in the nation's greatest Test victory of all time,'' foxsports.com.au said in a write-up.

''India's ability to bounce back from its most humiliating moment in Test cricket (in Adelaide) to its finest in the space of a month should be celebrated tonight, tomorrow, and for as long as our memories allow us,'' it added.

Headlined 'Indian summer! Gabba streak ends with classic Test win', website cricket.com.au said Australia's famous stranglehold at Brisbane fortress was breached as India completed one of their most remarkable Test and series victories.

''India's most gruelling overseas Test tour was crowned with perhaps their most famous Test win as they overcame unimaginable odds and a more-fancied opponent in a win for the ages at the Gabba,'' the article said.

It was India's first Test victory at the Gabba in their seventh visit since 1947-48, and the first time Australia were beaten at what was flagged as their 'fortress' since 1988.

'Sydney Morning Herald' took potshots at Tim Paine, wondering how wrong the Australian captain was when he ''sledged'' senior India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin during the Sydney Test. ''Paine's Sydney sledge backfired spectacularly on Tuesday as Rishabh Pant channelled Ben Stokes to career India to an incredible three-wicket victory in a classic fourth Test, tearing down the Gabba fortress after 33 years of Australian invincibility,'' the newspaper said.

''Wow. WOW. For the first time in more than three decades, Australia are beaten at the Gabba,'' 7Cricket tweeted.

''Which means, against ALL odds, India win the series 2-1! Unbelievable scenes.'' 'Daily Telegraph' was scathing in its attack of the Australian team in a write-up headlined 'No excuses, no answers: Australia's ugly knockout blow'.

''The sobering reality for Australia at the end of an epic Test series is their best squad threw their best punch – and they got knocked cold by an Indian team forced to rely on net bowlers.'' PTI PDS PDS SSCSSC

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Tata Motors ties up with private lenders for commercial vehicles financing

Shell India starts LNG truck-loading unit at Hazira

U.S. Senator Hawley finds new publisher after Capitol attack backlash

Centrica CFO Ford steps down after 7 months in charge

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Complete civic renovations works by June-end: Maha CM to BMC

Maharashtra Chief Minister UddhavThackeray on Tuesday directed Mumbai civic officials tocomplete the beautification of pedestrian pathways, flyovers,and traffic islands, as well as toilet block, food hub and busstoprenovation works before t...

Brussels targets vaccinating at least 70% of EU adults by summer

European Union states should aim to vaccinate at least 70 of their adult populations against COVID-19 by the summer, the European Commission recommended on Tuesday.Each of the EUs 27 governments are managing their own vaccination campaigns,...

Macron opens door to France pulling some troops out of Sahel

President Emmanuel Macron opened the door on Tuesday to withdrawing some troops from Africas Sahel region, saying France could adjust its operations after successes against Islamist militants and the arrival of more European forces. France,...

Day 3: 8,833 healthcare workers vaccinated for COVID-19 in Rajasthan

Close to 9,000 healthcare workers were administered COVID-19 vaccine on the third day of the inoculation drive on Tuesday in Rajasthan, officials said.A total of 16,092 healthcare workers were to be vaccinated with the first stage vaccine a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021