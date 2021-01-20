Left Menu
Development News Edition

'Incredible Test series win': Wasim Akram hails India's historic triumph

Former Pakistan captain Wasim Akram applauded Team India for their remarkable turnaround in the Test series against Australia.

ANI | Brisbane | Updated: 20-01-2021 09:18 IST | Created: 20-01-2021 09:18 IST
'Incredible Test series win': Wasim Akram hails India's historic triumph
Team India won the series against Australia on Tuesday. (Photo/ Virender Sehwag Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Former Pakistan captain Wasim Akram applauded Team India for their remarkable turnaround in the Test series against Australia. India beat Australia by three wickets against all odds in the final Test of the series at The Gabba on Tuesday to take the series 2-1.

Akram, who is one the best bowlers cricket has ever seen, said he hasn't seen a bold, brave, and boisterous Asian side on a tougher tour of Australia before this achievement. "Incredible Test & series win for India have not seen a bold, brave and boisterous Asian team on a tougher tour of Australia. No adversity could stop them, frontline players injured, & won after a remarkable turn around from the depths of 36 all out, inspiring for others. kudos India," Akram tweeted.

The last time a visiting team came out triumphant from the Brisbane Cricket Ground was back in November 1988 when the mighty West Indian outfit under the leadership of Viv Richards thrashed Allan Border's team by 9 wickets. What makes the feat even more commendable is how the Indians fought multiple injuries and mental fatigue - due to the bio-bubble restrictions -- to register a historic win.

In the first Test against Australia, India was bundled out for 36 and there were many pundits who said the visiting team will face a 4-0 drubbing. But proving every critic wrong, the Ajinkya Rahane-led side registered famous victories at Melbourne and Brisbane. The side also recorded a famous draw at Sydney and at every step of the way, this line-up overcame adversity.

India's memorable win has also ensured they toppled Australia in the ICC Test Team Rankings to claim the second spot. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UN has not been effective in preventing pandemics: Rajasthan Governor

The Family Man Season 2 gets new teaser, Manoj Bajpayee in a severe action mode

Shell India starts LNG truck-loading unit at Hazira

U.S. Senator Hawley finds new publisher after Capitol attack backlash

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Spezia beat 9-man Roma 4-2 to reach Italian Cup quarters

Spezia advanced to the quarterfinals of the Italian Cup with a 4-2 win against nine-man Roma after extra time.Former Roma winger Daniele Verde and Riccardo Saponara scored in extra time for Spezia, which next plays Napoli.The match changed ...

Sai Praneeth out of Thailand Open due to positive coronavirus test

Indian shuttler B Sai Praneeth has been pulled out of the ongoing Thailand Open after she tested positive for coronavirus. The Badminton World Federation BWF said Praneeth returned a positive result on Monday and will remain in the hospital...

Study highlights genome altering can help to treat human retinal degeneration

A study published in journal Human Gene Therapy shows that gene editing therapies, including CRISPR-Cas frameworks, offer the possibility to address transformations causing inherited retinal degenerations, a leading cause of blindness. The ...

'Incredible Test series win': Wasim Akram hails India's historic triumph

Former Pakistan captain Wasim Akram applauded Team India for their remarkable turnaround in the Test series against Australia. India beat Australia by three wickets against all odds in the final Test of the series at The Gabba on Tuesday to...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021