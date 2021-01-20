'At halftime, score should have been 3-0': Marquez after draw against Odisha

Hyderabad head coach Manuel Marquez is not happy with the draw against Odisha FC saying that the scoreline at halftime "should have been 3-0". Hyderabad FC were held to a 1-1 draw by Odisha FC in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21 at the Fatorda Stadium on Tuesday.

"It was two points dropped in the first half and one point deserved in the second half. At halftime, the score should have been 3-0 [for Hyderabad]. But in the second half, they [Odisha] had very clear chances to win the game. Usually, when you have so many chances, you think that maybe the game should have been finished in the first half," Marquez said at the post-match press conference. Halicharan Narzary scored his fourth goal of the season to give Hyderabad the lead but a goal from Cole Alexander ensured at least a point for the Bhubaneswar-based club.

The Spanish head coach went on to admit that his side may have been tired in the second half. "During halftime, we spoke about scoring the second goal because then the game would be over. The injury of Halicharan also likely affected the team. I think the problem in the second half is that we were very tired. For me, the important thing is that we arrived here with 16 points and now we have 17," Marquez said. (ANI)

