Left Menu
Development News Edition

Under-pressure Lampard unsure if he'll keep his Chelsea job

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard said he expects his position to come under heavy scrutiny after the team lost 2-0 to Leicester for a fifth loss in the last eight games in the Premier League.Chelsea, which spent nearly USD 300 million on new players ahead of this season, dropped to eighth place and Lampard acknowledged he is under pressure to keep his job.It intensified for me a while ago, said Lampard, who is one of Chelseas greatest ever players and all-time top scorer.

PTI | Leicester | Updated: 20-01-2021 10:47 IST | Created: 20-01-2021 10:47 IST
Under-pressure Lampard unsure if he'll keep his Chelsea job

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard said he expects his position to come under heavy scrutiny after the team lost 2-0 to Leicester for a fifth loss in the last eight games in the Premier League.

Chelsea, which spent nearly USD 300 million on new players ahead of this season, dropped to eighth place and Lampard acknowledged he is under pressure to keep his job.

''It intensified for me a while ago,'' said Lampard, who is one of Chelsea's greatest ever players and all-time top scorer. ''Because the expectations at this club, whether they are right or wrong, are always high.

''I know we are in a different position with our squad — if you look at our squad today and the age in our squad and look at the composition of our squad, it's a mixture of a young squad, a lot of players, some new players. I keep talking about a transition but when you perform like that, it's normal people will ask questions.'' Asked whether he was confident the club's Russian owner, Roman Abramovich, would show patience with him, Lampard said on Tuesday: ''It's not my decision. That's something that will always be there.

''When I came into this job, the job of management, you understand some things are beyond your control.'' Lampard said he was ''worried'' about his team, which was outplayed in all departments by a Leicester side that climbed to the top of the league, and he was concerned that his players didn't do the ''basics.'' ''From the form we were in, to get so quickly into the form we're now in … we should be better than that. Five losses in eight isn't where we want to be,'' Lampard said.

''It takes character to turn from that - I went with quite a young team today so they won't be feeling nice. I'm not against the lads in the dressing room because they're disappointed. They learned a lesson from a team playing well and we were that team a month ago.'' ''There are moments,'' Lampard added, ''you have to dig in and do the basics, and the bare minimum is to run and cover ground. Many of our players didn't do it.'' AP SSCSSC

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UN has not been effective in preventing pandemics: Rajasthan Governor

The Family Man Season 2 gets new teaser, Manoj Bajpayee in a severe action mode

U.S. Senator Hawley finds new publisher after Capitol attack backlash

Shell India starts LNG truck-loading unit at Hazira

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Stock Pro - A Training and Guiding Solution for all Stock Market traders and investors

MUMBAI and GURUGRAM, India, Jan. 20, 2021 PRNewswire -- The Stock Market is one of the biggest mind-game where the fight is between well educated, deep pocketed institutional investors and a lay traderinvestor. It is a matter of clever inve...

Genome sequencing of coronavirus in sewage can help detect local variants: Study

As reports of new strains of the novel coronavirus, including those with more transmissibility, emerge from different parts of the world, a new study says viral genome sequencing of wastewater can help discover variants before they are dete...

Maha: Fire at private hall in Thane; no casualty

A fire broke out in a hall used tohold spiritual discoursesin Maharashtras Thane city onWednesday, a civic official said.No one was injured in the blaze which erupted around12.15 am in the private hall located in Panchpakhadi area,Thane civ...

IMF approves $2.7 bln line of credit to Panama for pandemic fallout

The International Monetary Fund IMF said on Tuesday it had approved a 2.7 billion line of credit for Panama to address the coronavirus pandemic.The IMFs executive board approved the two-year arrangement under its Precautionary and Liquidity...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021