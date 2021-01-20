Left Menu
Development News Edition

Warne anticipates 'huge fallout' after Australia's loss to India

Former Australia spinner Shane Warne feels the series defeat against India will have big repercussions for Justin Langer's side going forward.

ANI | Brisbane | Updated: 20-01-2021 11:02 IST | Created: 20-01-2021 11:02 IST
Warne anticipates 'huge fallout' after Australia's loss to India
Australian bowler Josh Hazlewood (Image: Cricket Australia). Image Credit: ANI

Former Australia spinner Shane Warne feels the series defeat against India will have big repercussions for Justin Langer's side going forward. India beat Australia by three wickets against all odds in the final Test of the series at The Gabba on Tuesday to take the series 2-1.

Warne said there might be a "huge fallout" in the near future as many positions have come under the scanner after the loss. "I think there'll be a huge fallout from this. There's not too many times that you lose to the second or third (choice) side," Foxsports.com.au quoted Warne as saying.

"That's not taking anything away from those Indian guys that played but their first selection side, there's probably only two or three players in that side who would play," he added. Except for Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood, no other Australia bowler was able to leave a mark in the concluded Test series. While Cummins finished the series as the leading wicket-taker Hazlewood picked 17 scalps.

"Their tactics will come into question, and they have to. Bowlers will come into question, people's spot in the team will come into question. It has to," said Warne. "You can't just deflect it and flick it off and say India were too good for us. Yes, they were, but Australia had so many chances in this series to bury it and crush India, but they couldn't do it. They just couldn't do it. There'll be a big fallout from this," the former spinner added.

In the first Test against Australia, India was bundled out for 36 and there were many pundits who said the visiting team would face a 4-0 drubbing. But proving every critic wrong, the Ajinkya Rahane-led side registered famous victories at Melbourne and Brisbane. India's memorable win has also ensured they toppled Australia in the ICC Test Team Rankings to claim the second spot. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UN has not been effective in preventing pandemics: Rajasthan Governor

The Family Man Season 2 gets new teaser, Manoj Bajpayee in a severe action mode

U.S. Senator Hawley finds new publisher after Capitol attack backlash

Shell India starts LNG truck-loading unit at Hazira

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

BRIEF-AstraZeneca Says Enhertu Approved In The EU For Breast Cancer

AstraZeneca PLC ASTRAZENECA PLC - ENHERTU APPROVED IN THE EU FOR BREAST CANCERASTRAZENECA - ENHERTU APPROVAL BASED ON DESTINY-BREAST01 PHASE II TRIAL ASTRAZENECA - FOLLOWING EU APPROVAL, 75M IS DUE FROM ASTRAZENECA TO DAIICHI SANKYO AS A ...

Motion Education Launches Exclusive Rapid JEE/NEET Courses for 2021

Kota, Rajasthan, IndiaNewsVoir Motion also unveils residential coaching program DRONA for JEENEET aspirants Motion Education a premier coaching institute functioning under Nitin Vijay sirs vision, is launching exclusive rapid JEENEET course...

PM releases Rs 2,691 crore for 6.1 lakh PMAY-G beneficiaries in UP      '

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday released financial assistance of Rs 2,691 crore to 6.1 lakh beneficiaries in Uttar Pradesh under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana.Modi released the assistance via video conference.Union Rural Developm...

Kamala Harris native village in Tamil Nadu prepares for celebration

Thulasenthirapuram village in Nagapattinam district of Tamil Nadu, the place where the United States Vice President-elect Kamala Harris was born, was all decked up for a celebration ahead of her swearing-in ceremony on Wednesday. Some peopl...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021