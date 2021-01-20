We will never forget the sacrifices: Cricket Australia tells BCCI in open letter

Left Menu
After the conclusion of an eventful Test series, Cricket Australia (CA) on Wednesday penned an open letter to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) thanking them for a memorable tour.

After the conclusion of an eventful Test series, Cricket Australia (CA) on Wednesday penned an open letter to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) thanking them for a memorable tour. "Australian cricket will forever be grateful to the BCCI for their friendship, trust and commitment in helping to deliver a series that has brought joy to many millions of people around the world at a time they needed it most," CA said in the letter.

"The unique challenges of international touring during a global pandemic are considerable and we thank India's players, coaches and support staff for all they have given," it added. Australia clinched the ODI series, but India came out all guns blazing to seal the T20I and Test series. "Over the past nine weeks, the Indian and Australian men's teams completed outstanding One-Day International and Twenty2O International series, followed by one of the greatest Border-Gavaskar Test series ever contested," CA said.

Cricket Australia thanked BCCI for the cooperation India's cricket governing body showed amid the coronavirus scare. "Despite the many public health and logistical challenges, the BCCI engaged with a spirit of cooperation befitting their status as one of international sport's greatest ambassadors. We will never forget the sacrifices made by our friends at the BCCI that made all this possible," CA further said.

The tour witnessed some enthralling performances from players of both teams. From the sublime fast bowling of Jasprit Bumrah and Pat Cummins to the wonderful batting of Ajinkya Rahane and Steve Smith to the exciting debuts of Shubman Gill and Cameron Green. India beat Australia by three wickets against all odds in the final Test at The Gabba on Tuesday to take the series 2-1.

"On behalf of everyone at Cricket Australia, we congratulate Team India for the resilience. courage and skill demonstrated in retaining the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in a series that will be talked about for generations to come," CA said. India's historic win has also ensured they toppled Australia in the ICC Test Team Rankings to claim the second spot. (ANI)

