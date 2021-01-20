Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Roma's Fonseca unaware of substitutions mix-up in Coppa Italia exit

AS Roma coach Paulo Fonseca said he was unaware of a substitutions mix-up in Tuesday's Coppa Italia defeat by Spezia after making six changes when only five were allowed.

Reuters | Updated: 20-01-2021 14:29 IST | Created: 20-01-2021 14:29 IST
Soccer-Roma's Fonseca unaware of substitutions mix-up in Coppa Italia exit

AS Roma coach Paulo Fonseca said he was unaware of a substitutions mix-up in Tuesday's Coppa Italia defeat by Spezia after making six changes when only five were allowed. The sixth change came in extra time when Fonseca introduced defender Ibanez for former Chelsea winger Pedro, having already made five substitutions in the round of 16 match at the Olympic Stadium.

Roma, who also received two red cards in the space of two minutes, were beaten 4-2 after extra time. When asked about the error, Fonseca told reporters: "If there was a problem, that I honestly didn't know about, we'll discuss it internally."

Earlier in the season, Roma were handed a 3-0 defeat against Hellas Verona in Serie A for fielding an ineligible player.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UN has not been effective in preventing pandemics: Rajasthan Governor

The Family Man Season 2 gets new teaser, Manoj Bajpayee in a severe action mode

U.S. Senator Hawley finds new publisher after Capitol attack backlash

Shell India starts LNG truck-loading unit at Hazira

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

MediaTek's new 6nm Dimensity 1200 SoC supports 168Hz display, 200MP camera

MediaTek on Wednesday announced two new 6nm chipsets - Dimensity 1200 and Dimensity 1100 - that will power a range of 5G smartphones from the high-end to the mid-tier.Based on TSMCs advanced 6nm process technology, both chipsets are claimed...

Nasal COVID-19 vaccine will be easy to give to children: AIIMS director

A nasal COVID-19 vaccine will be easy to be give to school-going children who bear a very mild load of the disease but they are infectious, AIIMS Director Randeep Guleria said on Wednesday.The noted pulmonologist, who was interacting with t...

Biden to assume U.S. presidency amid deep divisions, raging pandemic

Democrat Joe Biden will be sworn in as the 46th president of the United States on Wednesday, assuming the helm of a country beset by deep political divides and battered by a raging coronavirus pandemic. Biden, 78, will become the oldest U.S...

Delhi riots: Court grants bail to two persons

A Delhi court has granted bail to two persons in a case related to the communal violence in north east Delhi in February last year.Additional Sessions Judge Amitabh Rawat granted the relief to Shanu and Zarif on furnishing a bail bond of Rs...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021