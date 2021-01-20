Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pak vs SA: Practice squares keeping low, we're suspecting reverse swing is going to play a role, says Rabada

Ahead of the first Test against Pakistan, South Africa pacer Kagiso Rabada feels that the longest format of the game challenges players in every way with different conditions.

ANI | Karachi | Updated: 20-01-2021 16:23 IST | Created: 20-01-2021 16:23 IST
Pak vs SA: Practice squares keeping low, we're suspecting reverse swing is going to play a role, says Rabada
South Africa pacer Kagiso Rabada. Image Credit: ANI

Ahead of the first Test against Pakistan, South Africa pacer Kagiso Rabada feels that the longest format of the game challenges players in every way with different conditions. The speedster has not played Test cricket in a year. Rabada last featured for Proteas in the T20I series against England in November 2020. "It (Test cricket) challenges you in every way and it challenges you in very different conditions. These days in one-day cricket, pitches are the same and you have high scoring games quite often. That's not to say I don't love one-day cricket and T20 cricket. They are great for the game," ESPNcricinfo quoted Rabada as saying."But Test cricket challenges you -- the weather, the conditions, it's interesting to see how it all unfolds. Sometimes you are chasing the game, sometimes you are on top and sometimes it's even and you have to work out ways to get on top and the other team is doing the same thing, builds up to such a climax. And at the end, after all the hard work you put in, especially when you've won, it's extremely rewarding -- more than any other format," he added.

This is Rabada's first trip to Pakistan and the 25-year-old right-arm bowler believes that "reverse swing is going to play a role" in these conditions. "The practice squares we have been playing on have been keeping low. There's not much lateral movement, especially when the ball gets older. We're suspecting that reverse swing is going to play a role," Rabada said.

"The batters will have to adjust to the ball not bouncing as much as it does in South Africa. That's always a challenge. We are probably going to have to bowl straighter lines. This is cricket 101. We're not sure about how the venue is going to play but we have an idea," he added. The pacer last turned out for South Africa the longest format in the third Test of a four-match series against England. He was banned for the final game after an accumulation of demerit points for aggressive and provocative celebrations.

"It's just impulsive. Seems like I never learn but I will have to learn," he said. The first Test of the two-match series between Pakistan and South Africa will be played at National Stadium in Karachi from January 26. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UN has not been effective in preventing pandemics: Rajasthan Governor

The Family Man Season 2 gets new teaser, Manoj Bajpayee in a severe action mode

U.S. Senator Hawley finds new publisher after Capitol attack backlash

Shell India starts LNG truck-loading unit at Hazira

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

HC appoints retd. judge as returning officer to conduct polls of Delhi Badminton Association New '

The Delhi High Court has appointed one of its retired judges as Returning Officer RO to supervise and control the elections of the Delhi Capital Badminton Association DCBA.Justice Prathiba M Singh appointed Justice Retd. Brijesh Sethi as th...

Acting AG Rosen stepping down as Trump administration ends

Acting U.S. Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen will step down on Wednesday after temporarily heading the Justice Department and serving as the No. 2 official since May 2019, overseeing its Big Tech probe and other wide-ranging investigations.Ro...

Pfizer vaccine appears effective against coronavirus variant found in Britain -study

The COVID-19 vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech is likely to protect against a more infectious variant of the virus discovered in Britain which has spread around the world, according to results of further lab tests released on Wednesd...

Won't attend swearing-in, would attract unnecessary media attention if I contract COVID-19: Harris' maternal uncle

Ahead of the inauguration ceremony of Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, her maternal uncle Gopalan Balachandran said that he is not attending it amid the pandemic as he believes the risk is not worth taking since it will only draw unwante...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021