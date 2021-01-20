Shakib stars on return as B'desh defeat Windies in first ODI

Left Menu
Shakib Al Hasan on Wednesday made a stunning return to international cricket as Bangladesh defeated West Indies by six wickets in the first ODI of the three-match series here at the Shere Bangla National Stadium.

ANI | Dhaka | Updated: 20-01-2021 17:40 IST | Created: 20-01-2021 17:40 IST
Shakib in action against West Indies (Photo/ ICC Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Shakib Al Hasan on Wednesday made a stunning return to international cricket as Bangladesh defeated West Indies by six wickets in the first ODI of the three-match series here at the Shere Bangla National Stadium. The hosts made a light work of the 123-run chase and the side wrapped up a victory by six wickets and with 97 balls to spare. Earlier, while bowling first, Shakib went on to record figures of 4-8 as the hosts bundled out Windies for 122 inside 33 overs. With this bowling performance, Shakib also recorded the best ODI bowling figures by a Bangladesh bowler against West Indies.

In 2019, Shakib was handed a 12-match ban for breaching the ICC's anti-corruption code. The international body had charged Shakib for failing to report two approaches to engage in corrupt conduct during the tri-series and in an IPL match. Chasing 123, Tamim Iqbal and Liton Das provided a solid start to the hosts as the duo put on 39 runs inside the first ten overs. West Indies finally got the breakthrough in the 14th over as Akeal Hosein dismissed Das (14).

Soon after, Bangladesh found themselves in a spot of bother as the visitors managed to dismiss Najmul Hossain Shanto (1) and Tamim Iqbal (44), reducing the hosts to 83/3 in the 23rd over. Shakib also went on to play a knock of 19 runs, but with just 18 runs away from the target, Shakib ended up losing his wicket. In the end, Mushfiqur Rahim (19*) and Mahmudullah (9*) guided the hosts to a victory by six wickets.

Earlier, asked to bat first, Windies just managed to post 122 on the board as Shakib and Hasan Mahmud scalped seven wickets among themselves. West Indies decided to give six players their debut in the first ODI and the lack of experience was clearly visible in their ranks. No Windies batter was able to stay at the crease for a long time, and only Kyle Mayers (40) and Rovman Powell (28) were able to record respectable individual scores.

Both the sides will now lock horns in the second ODI on Friday. Brief Scores: West Indies 122 (Kyle Mayers 40, Rovman Powell 28; Shakib Al Hasan 4-8); Bangladesh 125/4 (Tamim Iqbal 44, Shakib Al Hasan 19; Akeal Hosein 3-26). (ANI)

