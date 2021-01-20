Left Menu
Development News Edition

IPL 2021: KKR release Banton and Green ahead of mini-auction

Eoin Morgan-led Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Wednesday announced that the side has decided to release Tom Banton and Chris Green from their squad ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 season.

ANI | Kolkata (West Bengal) | Updated: 20-01-2021 19:18 IST | Created: 20-01-2021 19:18 IST
IPL 2021: KKR release Banton and Green ahead of mini-auction
KKR (Photo/ iplt20.com). Image Credit: ANI

Eoin Morgan-led Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Wednesday announced that the side has decided to release Tom Banton and Chris Green from their squad ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 season. Along with Green and Banton, Siddesh Lad and Nikhil Naik have also been released. Pat Cummins who was bought for Rs 15.5 crore for the IPL 2020 season has been retained and he will once again be seen donning purple and gold.

KKR retained players: Eoin Morgan, Shubman Gill, Dinesh Karthik, Andre Russell, Pat Cummins, Varun Chakravarthy, Nitish Rana, Rahul Tripathi, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Kuldeep Yadav, Lockie Ferguson, Shivam Mavi, Prasidh Krishna, Sandeep Warrier, Tim Seifert, Rinku Singh. Released players: Chris Green, Siddesh Lad, Nikhil Naik, M Siddharth, Tom Banton.

Talking about the released and retained players, Morgan said: "Selfishly it would be brilliant if we could keep everybody together. The franchise has invested a lot of time and money in younger players and older experienced players to try and get them to gel. I also think with the new backroom staff, head coach and assistant coach working together it would give them a leg up if they had the same team next year." In the 2020 season, KKR had missed the playoffs by a whisker due to net run-rate and the side finished the season at the fifth spot.

The side also opted for a captaincy change midway and Dinesh Karthik passed the baton to England white-ball leader Morgan. KKR has won the IPL twice (2012 and 2014) and both the title wins came under the leadership of Gautam Gambhir. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UN has not been effective in preventing pandemics: Rajasthan Governor

The Family Man Season 2 gets new teaser, Manoj Bajpayee in a severe action mode

U.S. Senator Hawley finds new publisher after Capitol attack backlash

Shell India starts LNG truck-loading unit at Hazira

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Guj govt to spend Rs 100 cr to develop Shivrajpur beach

Gujarat Chief Minister VijayRupani on Wednesday said his government would spend a total ofRs 100 crore in two phases to turn Shivrajpur beach inDevbhumi-Dwarka district into an international level beach.Shivrajpur, located around 10 kms fro...

Mexico's Lopez Obrador says Trump helped Mexico

Mexicos leftist president on Wednesday said U.S. President Donald Trump was beneficial to Mexico thanks to a good relationship between the two men, adding that without doubt ties with the Biden administration would also be very strong.Trump...

Portugal's daily COVID-19 infections hit record, 40% jump from day before

Portugal reported a record high of 14,647 coronavirus cases on Wednesday, up from 10,455 a day before, bringing the total to 581,605 infections since the start of the pandemic, health authority DGS said.The country of 10 million people, whe...

Madrid blast injures at least 6 people

Madrid Spain, January 20 ANISputnik A suspected gas blast in central Madrid has left at least six people injured, Spanish television channel La Sexta cited a witness as saying on Wednesday.At least six are injured, according to a witness, a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021